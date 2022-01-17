

















































 
























Karen Davila: All 'TV Patrol' anchors are COVID-19 survivors
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 17, 2022 | 4:37pm





 
Karen Davila: All 'TV Patrol' anchors are COVID-19 survivors
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya anchorwoman Karen Davila was back on "TV Patrol" live broadcast last January 14, after days of being not able to be in the studio as her whole family was struck by COVID-19. 


In an Instagram post last Saturday, January 15, Karen also noted how all the anchors of ABS-CBN’s primetime newscast were able to overcome the virus.  


The said COVID-19 survivors are Alvin Elchico, Bernadette Sembrano and Gretchen Fullido. 


Karen wrote in the caption, “And just like that… my first day back to work in the studio! WE ARE BACK on #TVPatrol.”


 








 


“Did you know we are all COVID19 survivors? Bernadette caught the virus first — early on last year, Gretch & I together over the holidays and Alvin early this year.”


“There is not one family I know who has been spared from COVID but thank God most of the symptoms are mild.”


The anchorwoman also encouraged the netizens to get vaccinated. “If there is one thing COVID has taught all of us, is not to take anyone and any day for granted. Get yourself vaccinated and boostered already! Do it out for love for yourself & your family!"


