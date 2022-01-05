2021: How Team Philippines fared in international pageants

MANILA, Philippines — Last year, 2021, will be remembered as a time when pageants broke through the global pandemic.

With the world at a standstill, for the most part, in 2020, the 8th Miss Grand International and its fabulous production in March 2021, which included a breathtaking swimsuit preliminary at the 65th floor of Bangkok's Lebua Tower, rekindled the pageant fever that was in lethargy for quite some time. In fact, pageant winners from the Miss International and Miss World of 2019 have not yet passed on their crowns as of yet — making them the longest reigning titleholders of any pageant system.

Miss Grand Philippines 2020 Samantha Bernardo's outstanding performance at Miss Grand International's 8th edition was the perfect aperitif to a glory-thirsty fan base. It fueled Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo's bid for the crown at the 69th Miss Universe edition in May. And although she only made it to the semifinals, she, however, continued the country's, then, 11th consecutive streak at the semis - a record that would continue and make pageant history by mid-December at the Eilat finals in Israel with Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez winning a Top 5 finish at the close of the the competition.

Crowns and titles

In the international arena, the Philippines got its first 2021 crown with Alexandra Faith Garcia winning the first-ever Miss Aura International title, a record-breaking feat both locally and globally. This was followed by the phenomenal victories of Cinderella Faye Obeñita as Miss InterContinental 2021 and Maureen Montagne as Miss Globe 2021.

Leonel Cuyo Tiu was proclaimed Mister Glocal International 2021. Other impressive finishes in the men's division included Migo Devera as Mister Friendship International 2021, Mark Julian Paz as Mister King International, and Frank Castillo Salmo as Mister Elite International 2021.

Even our young representatives shone on the global stage. Marianne Bermudo was proclaimed Little Miss Universe 2021, while Aiyen Phey Quijano was adjudged Miss Cinderella of the World Miniature 2021. Our teener bets also made the country proud by winning their respective quests. Fresel Lanuza won as Miss Cinderella of the World Teen 2021, while the pair of Bryant Aunor and Alliah Sioco won as Mister Teen Asian International 2021 and Miss Teen Asian International 2021, respectively. Our young representatives, Ian James Monisit and Daniela Sogano, also won as Mister and Miss Teen Tourism World.

Jessica Tapawan was crowned Miss Universal World Queen of Asia, Shanica Sy was proclaimed Super Model Universe Tourism, while Miah Llanes took home the title as Miss Fashion Face TV. Moreover, Janine Aquino brought home the title of Queen of International Tourism, while Keinth Petrasanta was named Miss Tourism International 2021 in late December.

For her part, Hemilyn Tamayo made married Filipino women proud by winning the Mrs. Tourism Universe search. Proud LGBTQIA+ member Kodie Macayan won a back-to-back victory as Mister Gay World 2020, after Janjep Carlos won in 2019. The winning streak continued for a third straight year with Joel Rey Carcasona grabbing the 2021 title.

Miriam Damoah was named Miss Interglobal 2021, while Samela Aubrey Godin was crowned the first-ever Miss Culture International in glitzy rites in South Africa.

Court members/runners-up

Philippine representatives who did not win their respective contests still managed to place high and get proclaimed as members of the winner's court.

Leading the pack is Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 Emmanuelle Vera and her 3rd runner-up finish in Bolivia.

Jeffrey Camus made an impressive 3rd runner-up finish at the Mister Globe 2021 and was proclaimed Mister Globe-Asia, while Noel Furto won 4th runner-up at the Mister Altitude World final show.

On the other hand, Jay Mark Secano won 1st runner-up at the Man of the Earth 2021 pageant, while Ian Rose Giro also placed 1st runner-up at the Man of the Universe 2021 tilt.

Tatyana Austria was proclaimed 1st runner-up at the close of the Miss Eco-Teen International 2021 search, while her co-finalist at the Miss World Phililpines 2021, Julie Tarrayo, was proclaimed 7th runner-up in the maiden quest of Miss Multiverse 2021, and Ckeziah Reyes Evans won 3rd runner-up at the Miss Glamour Look International 2021.

Semifinal placements

Some Philippine candidates, while not making it to the winners circle, still managed to get remarkable placements during their respective competitions.

These would include Miss Philippines Earth 2021 Naelah Alshorbaji's Top 8 finish at the virtual Miss Earth 2021 finals, as well as Dindi Pajares' Top 10 placement at the Miss Supranational finals.

Our male entrants, though not given much attention and hype, also gave impressive performances in their respective competitions. There's John Adajar who made it to the Top 20 of the Mister Supranational finals. Reden Elaco, who made it to the Top 10 of Mister Glam International, was named Mister Glam Eco-Tourism.

Michael Ver Comaling got a Top 10 spot at Mister Grand International, while Aries Sarte made it to the Mister Tourism World's Top 16. Sheenary Tamagos, on the other hand, became part of Miss Lumiere World International 2021's Top 10 finalists.

While the past year saw many victories, it also experienced downfall. Notable of which is Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Alexandra Panlilio's non-placement at the 9th Miss Grand International edition.

But in total, 2021 was an amazing year for pageant fans both locally and globally. Here's hoping Tracy Maureen Perez brings home the bacon from her Miss World 2021 competition in March. And Hannah Arnold winning our 7th Miss International crown in Tokyo.

