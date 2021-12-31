

















































 
























Beatrice Luigi Gomez ends quarantine, joins Cebu relief efforts for 'Odette' victims
 


Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
December 31, 2021 | 9:36am





 
Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez 
MUO / Tracy Nguyen
 


MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Odette's fury lashed in several areas in and around Visayas and Mindanao. In the Central Visayas region, it devastated many parts of Cebu, Bohol, and Oriental Negros. 


While completing her required quarantine after arriving from Israel, Miss Universe Philippines 2021 and Miss Universe 2021 Top 5 finalist Beatrice Luigi Gomez was so disheartened upon learning that her family was trapped inside their home when the storm hit Cebu. The floodwaters that ensued caused major damage to homes and crops. This is why Bea headed straight home to Cebu after her isolation days are completed.



In an Instagram post earlier today, Bea shared that she is finally in Cebu and she went straight to work together with SimplyShare Foundation Inc. headed by Pam and Brian To, Dr. Nicole and Dr. Janos, Philippine Navy Naval Reserve Center Eastern Visayas through the leadership of Cdr. James Francis Lugtu, and Sir Jessie Perez.


"We were able to distribute an estimated 1,000 meals yesterday morning to the stranded passengers and truck & cargo drivers in the Cebu City Ports," she said.


 








 


"Unknown to most, there are many people who have been stranded in the ports since the onslaught of Super Typhoon Odette due to the limited number of boats, limited frequency of trips, and increased cargo prices.



"Over 5000 meals has been served in Cebu City since Typhoon Odette and 10,000 Water Purification Tablets were distributed for Cebu City, Cebu Province, Siargao, and Surigao. Relief goods from Rise Against Hunger Philippines, Globe Telecom, Shang Properties, and San Miguel Corporation will be distributed in the coming days and weeks," she avowed.


In an official statement, the Miss Universe Philippines organization extended their support and prayers to all the people affected by Typhoon Odette (Rai). "We know that many of our media friends want to congratulate and celebrate Bea's Miss Uninverse Top 5 placement. However, we will be postponing any interviews in the meantime.


"According to Bea, her family was trapped in their home during the typhoon and it badly damaged the apartment building (where they lived). Thankfully, they are physically safe now. Bea's priority is her family's welfare at the moment. As soon as she's out of quarantine, she will head to Cebu to assist them.


"Instead of our originally-planned welcome festivities, the Miss Universe Philippines organization appeals to the public to support in the relief efforts of Bea along with SimplyShare Foundation Inc. to help the victims as soon as it is available. We thank you for your understanding."


In her Twitter account, Bea posted that "as of 5:40 am today, we already reached Php 307,274.97. Cebu is still in bad shape but I am hopeful that we can get back on our feet very soon. Thank you to the kind hearts that shared their blessings."


The citizens of Central Visayas have started clearing away the thick mire and felled trees, as well as help repair the cell sites toppled by the strong winds. Many have lost their livelihood and homes when the ensuing floodwaters carried away their properties to places unknown.


RELATED: In photos: Christmas in Bohol after 'Odette'


 










 









