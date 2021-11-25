Binibining Pilipinas celebrates Philippines' double victory

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) celebrated the victories of Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne and Miss InterContinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita recently at the Grand Ballroom of the Novotel Manila.

Simply dubbed "Double Victory," the strictly-by-invitatation-only affair was well-attended by members of the media and corporate sponsors.

"We are so proud of you both. I am honored to be part of your victories. The sisterhood and support system among the Binibini sisters is really well and alive," enthused Binibining Pilipinas 2021 2nd runner-up Meiji Cruz.

"Given the short time to prepare for your respective competitions, we are so proud of both your achievements," intoned Binibining Pilipinas 2021 1st runner-up Gabrielle Basiano.

The only queen missing from the 2021 batch was Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio, who is currently in Thailand for the international finals.

"You are both blooming in blue! I'm beyond proud to be part of your respective journeys," intimated Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold.

Cindy wore a duo-toned bustier of sky blue and teal with a sweeping train, while Mau was garbed in a royal blue trumpet-skirted bosom-revealing number.

"Our Binibini journey was quite long but I'm happy to win our second Globe crown," shared Maureen.

The country actually won another Globe crown, prior to Ann Colis' victory in 2015, with Maricar Balagtas in 2001 in Turkey. But this was during the pageant's Turkish ownership. The franchise is now operated by Albanian owners.

Related: Philippines wins 3rd Miss Globe crown

"This win still feels surreal to me. Mau and I had our send-offs together and now, we are also celebrating our victories together," lilted Cindy.

Albania is a relatively small country with approximately 3-million citizens, yet the Filipino community living there reached out to Mau after her victory; celebrating with them on the day before her flight back to Manila.

"It truly takes a village to gain this victory. I call my journey a 'marathon' because it was truly lengthy. And I'm very honored to have worn the beautiful designs of several Filipino creators. The Binibini is the golden standard for pageants. And I am elated by the compliments comparing my performance to that of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray," continued Mau.

"Filipinos really helped me to be motivated every day in our pre-pageant activities. After the submission of my introduction video, the Miss InterContinental organization had their eyes on me, I was told," confessed Cindy.

Related: Ace up her sleeve: How Cinderella Obeñita slayed final Q&A to win Miss InterContinental 2021

A replay of the queens' winning moments was viewed by the attendees. Cindy's "Cinderella Story" showed her transition from wildcard to winner. Mau, on the other hand, was seen as a game changer, whose stellar performance could change the dynamics of future Miss Globe competitions.

"I'd call my journey 'magical' and stick to my Cinderella story. After winning, I wanted to fly home immediately and celebrate with all the Filipinos. After all the partying, I'll continue with my work with BPCI and the World Beauty Organization, owners of the Miss InterContinental title," added Cindy.

Related: A Cinderella story: Philippines' Cindy Faye Obeñita bags Miss InterContinental 2021

"The Binibini is the best training ground for aspiring queens. After I was announced as winner, I felt so relieved because the effect of triumph on hard work is truly sweet. This Christmas will be truly special and emotional , even memorable, to mark the end of my pageant journey. I'll be visiting soon the countries of my court with the Miss Globe organization. I'm so excited to travel again," said Mau, in glee.

"To everyone who rallied behind me - to my camps in Cagayan de Oro and Aces & Queens in Manila, and all creators I have worked with - I can't thank you enough. To Madame Stella Araneta and BPCI, as well as the media support we got online, this is the sweet result of people's love who stayed behind me. Before the Miss InterContinental, I was a princess. After I won in Egypt, I am a queen!" beamed Cindy, at the close of the intimate gathering.

Hosted by Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental 2019 Emma Mary Tiglao, the late afternoon soiree was beamed live to an international audience via Binibining Pilipinas YouTube and Facebook channels.