'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Sarmiento's explanation for breakup
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 4, 2022 | 9:37am





 
'I guess this is goodbye': Kris Aquino shows Mel Sarmiento's explanation for breakup
Former engaged couple Kris Aquino and Mel Sarmiento
Kris Aquino via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino confirmed her breakup with fiancé Mel Sarmiento. 


The confirmation came after social media users speculated that the two have broken up after Kris deleted all her Instagram posts referring to Mel. 


In her Instagram account, Kris posted her statement with screenshots of Mel’s last text messages to her. 


“Sa pinagdadaanan ko ngayon, may tao bang gustong pagusapan pa ang kanyang paghihiwalay,” Kris wrote. 


 








 


“I will just post screenshots of Mel’s last text message to me. After that you will never read or hear anything at all about him from me, because I still want to preserve whatever dignity I have left,” she added. 


In the screenshot, Mel wrote that COVID-19 posed a threat to Kris' health and he being outgoing might endanger the host-actress' health. He said that he would accept Kris' offer of letting him go. 


“I will always cherish in my heart the happy moments we had together. I do love you, but I guess this is goodbye for your life is of greatest importance given that you have Bimby and Josh to take care of. You will forever be in my heart,” Mel told Kris. 


Kris asked the public to respect her privacy as she is having a health battle. 


“I only request for some respect for my humanity and privacy now and in the coming months when I fight for my health, because I was brave enough to show you and tell you the truth,” Kris said. 


RELATEDCelebrities congratulate Kris Aquino for engagement with Mel Sarmiento


 










 









