'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc VallÃ©e passes away at 58

'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée passes away at 58

Director Jean-Marc Vallée is seen in this photo taken Jan. 7, 2018 (L-R) with actresses Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman after willing with the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television trophy for "Big Little Lies" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing Oscar Best Picture nominee "Dallas Buyers Club" and the multi-awarded HBO series "Big Little Lies," has died at the age of 58.

Vallée's death was sudden and details are still being determined, according to American media.

Vallée producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed the director's death in a statement: