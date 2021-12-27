

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée passes away at 58
 


Philstar.com
December 27, 2021 | 3:21pm





 
'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc VallÃ©e passes away at 58
Director Jean-Marc Vallée is seen in this photo taken Jan. 7, 2018 (L-R) with actresses Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman after willing with the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television trophy for "Big Little Lies" at the 75th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.
AFP / Frederic J. Brown
 


This is a developing story. Please check back for details.


MANILA, Philippines — Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing Oscar Best Picture nominee "Dallas Buyers Club" and the multi-awarded HBO series "Big Little Lies," has died at the age of 58.


Vallée's death was sudden and details are still being determined, according to American media.


Vallée producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed the director's death in a statement:




“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”




 










 









ACADEMY AWARDS
BIG LITTLE LIES
DALLAS BUYERS CLUB
JEAN-MARC VALLÃ©E

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Gerald Anderson spends Christmas with Julia Barretto's family







Gerald Anderson spends Christmas with Julia Barretto's family



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson spent his Christmas with girlfriend Julia Barretto and her family.








Entertainment
fbtw













Marian Rivera shares story behind 'Sabay Sabay Tayo' dance during Miss Universe 2021







Marian Rivera shares story behind 'Sabay Sabay Tayo' dance during Miss Universe 2021



By Jan Milo Severo |
4 days ago 


Kapuso actress Marian Rivera revealed the story behind the viral dancing video with Bollywood actress Urvashi Ratuela during...








Entertainment
fbtw













Enzo Pineda is ready to settle down with GF Michelle Vito







Enzo Pineda is ready to settle down with GF Michelle Vito



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
2 days ago 


Enzo Pineda: ‘Kami naman ni Michelle, alam naman namin yan na we wouldn’t be with each other if we don’t...








Entertainment
fbtw













Liza Soberano celebrates Christmas away from home







Liza Soberano celebrates Christmas away from home



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano spent her Christmas away from home.








Entertainment
fbtw













ABS-CBN stars jam for a cause to help victims of Typhoon Odette
 






ABS-CBN stars jam for a cause to help victims of Typhoon Odette



By Kane Errol Choa |
1 day ago 


The year 2021 really put the Filipino people’s resilience to the ultimate test.








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









'Spider-Man: No Way Home' surpasses $1 billion globally, holds new record







'Spider-Man: No Way Home' surpasses $1 billion globally, holds new record



7 hours ago 


The hit new "Spider-Man" became the first billion-dollar-grossing film of the pandemic era over the Christmas weekend, reaching...








Entertainment
fbtw













Fil-Am music director Troy Laureta celebrates OPM in new album







Fil-Am music director Troy Laureta celebrates OPM in new album



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
17 hours ago 


Foreign artists singing Original Pilipino Music hits from your childhood is something that Filipino-American music director...








Entertainment
fbtw













The ClashSeason 4 champ pledges donation to Odette victims







The ClashSeason 4 champ pledges donation to Odette victims



By Bot Glorioso |
17 hours ago 


For Mariane Osabel, the song choices are just as significant as one’s ability to display vocal power.








Entertainment
fbtw













Gentle reminders to make the New Year safer




By Pat-P Daza |
December 27, 2021 - 12:00am 


Let’s continue to give despite feeling donor fatigue. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Three members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive for COVID-19







Three members of K-pop sensation BTS test positive for COVID-19



1 day ago 


Three members of K-pop sensation BTS have tested positive for Covid-19 since returning from the US, where they held their...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with