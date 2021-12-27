'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc VallÃ©e passes away at 58

'Big Little Lies' director Jean-Marc Vallée passes away at 58
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
MANILA, Philippines — Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée, known for directing Oscar Best Picture nominee "Dallas Buyers Club" and the multi-awarded HBO series "Big Little Lies," has died at the age of 58.
Vallée's death was sudden and details are still being determined, according to American media.
Vallée producing partner Nathan Ross confirmed the director's death in a statement:
“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”
- Latest
- Trending