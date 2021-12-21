
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Angeline Quinto is confident about becoming a good parent
                        

                           
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda - The Philippine Star
December 21, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Angeline Quinto is confident about becoming a good parent
Angeline Quinto.
                        

                        
Angeline Quinto displayed a praiseworthy sense of responsibility when she announced that she is expecting her first child.



The happy news set the record straight about speculations of her pregnancy that began after her Nov. 6 Instagram post of an image with a caption, “New Life, Chapter One.”



“Mama Bob (her mom who passed away last year) was the reason why I made such a post. Nung nawala ang Mama ko, parang panibagong panimula ulit,” said Angeline during our conversation in The Purple Chair Interview for the Boy Abunda Talk Channel on YouTube. “And second, because I am going to be a mother,” added the Kapamilya talent, who is due to give birth in April 2022.



Angeline admitted to having initially felt scared upon learning that she’s pregnant. She wondered how to break the news to people.



“Tito Boy, natakot ako nung una kasi sa totoo lang, hindi ko pa nga alam tingnan yung positive at negative sa pregnancy test, kasi nasanay ako sa swab (laughs). Pero nag-search ako sa Internet at yun positive nalaman ko.



“It took me so long inside the CR, I couldn’t go out as I was thinking to whom am I going to tell about it first. Sa bahay, wala akong sinabihan agad kasi natatakot nga po ako. Natakot ako una, (dahil) sa trabaho ko. Paano ko masasabi sa mga katrabaho ko? Pero bukod naman dun, ‘yung takot na pagiging nanay o sa bata, wala naman.”



Angeline is confident about becoming a good parent, stressing the point that she was raised so well by her very loving and responsible Mama Bob.







Angeline (with her late Mama Bob in photo) is due to give birth in April 2022. ‘I’m so excited. I’ve never been so excited like this in my life. Parang hindi na ko mahihirapan kasi ang daming nanay na malapit sa akin, at unang-una, napalaki naman ako ng maayos ng Mama Bob. I’m sure I’ll be a good mother as well.’







“I’m so excited. I’ve never been so excited like this in my life. Parang hindi na ko mahihirapan kasi ang daming nanay na malapit sa akin, at unang-una, napalaki naman ako ng maayos ng Mama Bob.



“I’m sure I’ll be a good mother as well. ‘Yun yung habang buhay kong babaunin, lahat ng mga naiwan sa akin ng Mama Bob. Hindi na yung materyal na bagay, Ang akin, ‘yung mababaon ko talaga hanggang pagtanda ko, yung mga natutunan ko kay Mama Bob,” she said.



Angeline recalled how her mom would often nudge her about getting married and starting her own family. “Sabi ko nga sa kanya, ‘Ma, bakit mo ba ‘ko laging kinukulit na mag-asawa?’ and she said, ‘kasi ‘pag nawala ako, wala kang kasama.’ And that’s true, Tito Boy, nung nawala ang Mama Bob, wala, mag-isa lang ako. Naramdaman ko yung lungkot.”



She had her first boyfriend, she mused, when she was in sixth grade. “’Yung sumunod, second year high school yata ako,” added Angeline.



Without giving away the identity of her non-showbiz boyfriend, Angeline shared that he is equally enthusiastic about becoming a father again. She disclosed that he already has children from his past relationships but he is not married.



“For me, before you enter into a relationship, there is something complicated that you will find out. Tinanggap ko, kahit alam kong may mga kumplikado sa kanya.”



She met her partner through their common friend in Sampaloc, Manila. “Nag-kita kami isang beses, hanggang sa nagkaroon ng communication, nag-tuloy-tuloy. So, ngayon, bale mag-iisang taon mahigit na rin po kami.”



Angeline knew from the start that she has found her match. “Ganun pala ‘yun, parang alam mo agad. Matagal na rin kasi akong hindi nagkaroon ng relationship. We met before the pandemic.”



She described her boyfriend as, “handsome, baby-faced and three years younger than me.”



What Angeline likes most about her boyfriend is his honesty “because he told me everything even if I already knew about his children.”



The singer doesn’t see any reason not to form a good relationship with his children, stressing that her child is their sibling.







This columnist during an exclusive interview with Angeline.







Angeline also shared that she got to meet her boyfriend’s mother, who is based in the US, when she performed in the US as a guest in Vice Ganda’s concert.



“Tinanong ako ng mommy n’ya kung kailan kami mag-papakasal. It’s my dream and my mom’s as well. Ang akin nga, sana naabutan n’ya, kahit ‘yung baby man lang.”



For now, Angeline said the focus is on the baby and the wedding may come after.



Meanwhile, Angeline celebrates her 10th anniversary in the industry with a 10-part concert series titled 10Q at the new and improved MET Theater (formerly the Metropolitan Theater) that kicked off last Oct. 29 with the final show on Feb. 19, 2022.



She will be the first music artist to hold a concert at the newly-renovated MET Theater. “Back in the days, Mama Bob and I would pass by the then Metropolitan Theater and I remember her telling me that all the famous stars used to perform there like Ms. Nora Aunor and Ms. Vilma Santos.



“Sayang nga hindi na nakita ni Mama Bob (MET show) pero I’m sure masayang-masaya s’ya,” remarked Angeline who was a known “kontesera” before she rose to fame in 2011 after winning Star Power.



(To watch the full interview, visit the Boy Abunda Channel or batalk channel on YouTube.)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANGELINE QUINTO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 How Janno & Bing keep their marriage intact for more than three decades
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Janno & Bing keep their marriage intact for more than three decades


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-five years ago, real-life couple Janno Gibbs and Bing Loyzaga were paired to star in a family-comedy flick, Edgardo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes new Miss Universe record for the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Beatrice Luigi Gomez makes new Miss Universe record for the Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
This year's selection committee was comprised of Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima, entrepreneur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Christmas will always be my favorite time of the year
                              


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s Dec. 20, just five days before Christmas.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jeffrey Hidalgo tries hand at directing erotic films
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jeffrey Hidalgo tries hand at directing erotic films


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Former singer-actor-turned-filmmaker Jeffrey Hidalgo has embarked on another milestone in his career, which is, directing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Canadian is the latest winner of 'Survivor'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Canadian is the latest winner of 'Survivor'


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Collecting seven votes from eight jury members at the Final Tribal Council, Casupanan becomes the show's third winner of Asian...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Rico Hizon secures double victory at Asian TV Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rico Hizon secures double victory at Asian TV Awards


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After more than a year of being with CNN Philippines as senior news anchor and director for content development, Rico Hizon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Xian Lim gets new Kapuso project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Xian Lim gets new Kapuso project


                              

                                                                  By Lyka Nicart |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Xian Lim admitted having these concerns when his TV series Love. Die. Repeat was put on hold due to his leading lady’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Other carols that capture the essence of Pinoy Christmas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Other carols that capture the essence of Pinoy Christmas


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
We all know the great ones. I mean the most popular Filipino Christmas songs that have become staples of our annual cele...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' rakes in stunning $253 million in North American opening
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' rakes in stunning $253 million in North American opening


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Covid-schmovid: Sony and Marvel's new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" scored the third-biggest domestic opening of all time, taking...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brillante Mendoza gives sports genre a shot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brillante Mendoza gives sports genre a shot


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
By sampling his works like Kinatay, Captive, Ma’Rosa and Mindanao, viewers are introduced  to his brand of cinema, which...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with