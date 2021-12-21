Angeline Quinto is confident about becoming a good parent

Angeline Quinto displayed a praiseworthy sense of responsibility when she announced that she is expecting her first child.

The happy news set the record straight about speculations of her pregnancy that began after her Nov. 6 Instagram post of an image with a caption, “New Life, Chapter One.”

“Mama Bob (her mom who passed away last year) was the reason why I made such a post. Nung nawala ang Mama ko, parang panibagong panimula ulit,” said Angeline during our conversation in The Purple Chair Interview for the Boy Abunda Talk Channel on YouTube. “And second, because I am going to be a mother,” added the Kapamilya talent, who is due to give birth in April 2022.

Angeline admitted to having initially felt scared upon learning that she’s pregnant. She wondered how to break the news to people.

“Tito Boy, natakot ako nung una kasi sa totoo lang, hindi ko pa nga alam tingnan yung positive at negative sa pregnancy test, kasi nasanay ako sa swab (laughs). Pero nag-search ako sa Internet at yun positive nalaman ko.

“It took me so long inside the CR, I couldn’t go out as I was thinking to whom am I going to tell about it first. Sa bahay, wala akong sinabihan agad kasi natatakot nga po ako. Natakot ako una, (dahil) sa trabaho ko. Paano ko masasabi sa mga katrabaho ko? Pero bukod naman dun, ‘yung takot na pagiging nanay o sa bata, wala naman.”

Angeline is confident about becoming a good parent, stressing the point that she was raised so well by her very loving and responsible Mama Bob.

Angeline (with her late Mama Bob in photo) is due to give birth in April 2022. ‘I’m so excited. I’ve never been so excited like this in my life. Parang hindi na ko mahihirapan kasi ang daming nanay na malapit sa akin, at unang-una, napalaki naman ako ng maayos ng Mama Bob. I’m sure I’ll be a good mother as well.’

“I’m so excited. I’ve never been so excited like this in my life. Parang hindi na ko mahihirapan kasi ang daming nanay na malapit sa akin, at unang-una, napalaki naman ako ng maayos ng Mama Bob.

“I’m sure I’ll be a good mother as well. ‘Yun yung habang buhay kong babaunin, lahat ng mga naiwan sa akin ng Mama Bob. Hindi na yung materyal na bagay, Ang akin, ‘yung mababaon ko talaga hanggang pagtanda ko, yung mga natutunan ko kay Mama Bob,” she said.

Angeline recalled how her mom would often nudge her about getting married and starting her own family. “Sabi ko nga sa kanya, ‘Ma, bakit mo ba ‘ko laging kinukulit na mag-asawa?’ and she said, ‘kasi ‘pag nawala ako, wala kang kasama.’ And that’s true, Tito Boy, nung nawala ang Mama Bob, wala, mag-isa lang ako. Naramdaman ko yung lungkot.”

She had her first boyfriend, she mused, when she was in sixth grade. “’Yung sumunod, second year high school yata ako,” added Angeline.

Without giving away the identity of her non-showbiz boyfriend, Angeline shared that he is equally enthusiastic about becoming a father again. She disclosed that he already has children from his past relationships but he is not married.

“For me, before you enter into a relationship, there is something complicated that you will find out. Tinanggap ko, kahit alam kong may mga kumplikado sa kanya.”

She met her partner through their common friend in Sampaloc, Manila. “Nag-kita kami isang beses, hanggang sa nagkaroon ng communication, nag-tuloy-tuloy. So, ngayon, bale mag-iisang taon mahigit na rin po kami.”

Angeline knew from the start that she has found her match. “Ganun pala ‘yun, parang alam mo agad. Matagal na rin kasi akong hindi nagkaroon ng relationship. We met before the pandemic.”

She described her boyfriend as, “handsome, baby-faced and three years younger than me.”

What Angeline likes most about her boyfriend is his honesty “because he told me everything even if I already knew about his children.”

The singer doesn’t see any reason not to form a good relationship with his children, stressing that her child is their sibling.

Angeline also shared that she got to meet her boyfriend’s mother, who is based in the US, when she performed in the US as a guest in Vice Ganda’s concert.

“Tinanong ako ng mommy n’ya kung kailan kami mag-papakasal. It’s my dream and my mom’s as well. Ang akin nga, sana naabutan n’ya, kahit ‘yung baby man lang.”

For now, Angeline said the focus is on the baby and the wedding may come after.

Meanwhile, Angeline celebrates her 10th anniversary in the industry with a 10-part concert series titled 10Q at the new and improved MET Theater (formerly the Metropolitan Theater) that kicked off last Oct. 29 with the final show on Feb. 19, 2022.

She will be the first music artist to hold a concert at the newly-renovated MET Theater. “Back in the days, Mama Bob and I would pass by the then Metropolitan Theater and I remember her telling me that all the famous stars used to perform there like Ms. Nora Aunor and Ms. Vilma Santos.

“Sayang nga hindi na nakita ni Mama Bob (MET show) pero I’m sure masayang-masaya s’ya,” remarked Angeline who was a known “kontesera” before she rose to fame in 2011 after winning Star Power.

