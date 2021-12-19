
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Fil-Canadian is the latest winner of 'Survivor'
                        

                           
Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 19, 2021 | 3:47pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fil-Canadian is the latest winner of 'Survivor'
Erika Casupunan was crowned the winner of the 41st season of the American reality competition show "Survivor".
Survivor / CBS
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Canadian Erika Casupanan was crowned the winner of the 41st season of the American reality competition show "Survivor," becoming the first Filipino and Canadian to become the "sole survivor."



Collecting seven votes from eight jury members at the Final Tribal Council, Casupanan becomes the show's third winner of Asian descent, following "Cook Islands'" Yul Kwon and "San Juan del Sur's" Natalie Anderson.



She is also the first female "Survivor" winner since Season 34 "Game Changers'" Sarah Lacina in 2017.



"If you want any proof that we're in a new era of 'Survivor' is that I am the winner, a Filipino immigrant woman who lives in Canada, and I won the game," Casupanan said in an Instagram post after her victory aired on television. "I don't care what you look like, sound like, where you're from, your background, what you believe in... you can win the game. I'm proof."



Casupanan also said she would love to see more beautiful diverse winners of the show following her win.









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs)








Game progress



Casupanan was born in Hermosa, Bataan and migrated with her family to Toronto, Canada where she currently resides.



She was cast for "Survivor 41," which features a diverse cast after a new commitment by the show to feature 50% of contestants who are people of color. In 2020 however, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the show to be filmed in April-May in Fiji this year—the traditional 39-day game was also cut to 26 days, incorporating more twists to make up for the lost days.



Casupanan was part of the successful Luvu tribe that won every challenge up to the traditional merge, meaning she and her tribemates never had to go to tribal council and vote someone out.



Though initially having a quiet start, Casupanan's gameplay blossomed when she was sent into exile and overturned the results of a challenge to allot immunity to other players, including herself.









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Survivor (@survivorcbs)








Post-merge she reunited with her old teammates to take out former members of the rival Yase tribe as well as the players holding immunity idols, namely Naseer Muttalif and Shan Smith.



Casupanan formed a strong relationship with Luvu tribemate Heather Aldret; together they ensured to be on the right side of the votes, and were a formidable threat at challenges, winning immunity twice.



Despite being his closest competitor for the title of sole survivor, fellow finalist Xander Hastings selected Casupanan to join him in the Final 3—his explanation was to avoid Casupanan boosting her resume should she become victorious in a fire-making challenge.



Casupanan made her case at the Final Tribal Council, explaining her subtle moves to navigate her way through the second half of the game and her social skills as reasons that she deserved to win. She received all but one vote from the jury, which went to co-finalist Deshawn Radden.



'Looking like a lamb, playing like a lion'



During her two days in exile, which became pivotal to her future performance, Casupunan admitted she broke down in tears because she came from a strong tribe but was not selected for the merge feast.






In her private interview with the production crew, Casupanan shared the challenges of being a young Filipino in Canada and her parents' struggle to give her family a good life.



"Everything [my parents] did set me up with the skills to achieve what I want to do," the eventual victor said through broken tears. "Me being on Survivor is like a love letter to my parents to let them know that everything they did gave me what I need to survive out here."



"The way that I look really affects the way people treat me," Casupanan later said after her victory, sharing that she is always mistaken for a minor or an intern when in truth she is "the one pulling the strings."



She added that she had no ego about how she was going to play, "The path to the end didn't have to be pretty, I just had to get there."



Her mantra for the game, which inspired the title for the this season's sixth episode, became a resurgence where she would be "still looking like a lamb, but ready to play like a lion."



"Survivor" is an American reality competition series where contestants must live in the wilderness, win challenges, navigate social politics through alliances and voting people out in order to become the "sole survivor."



The show has taken place in the Philippines four times, from Season 25 to 28, shot in Caramoan, Camarines Sur and Palaui Island, Cagayan.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      POP CULTURE
                                                      REALITY TV
                                                      SURVIVOR
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'BTS, malakas mga 'yan': SB19 on meeting BTS, 1st to replace BTS on Billboard chart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'BTS, malakas mga 'yan': SB19 on meeting BTS, 1st to replace BTS on Billboard chart


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
P-pop boy group SB19 is sharing some never-before-seen clips of the "Our Zone Third Anniversary Concert" in a movie screening...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'My heart bleeds': Beatrice Luigi Gomez shares family's 'Odette' ordeal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'My heart bleeds': Beatrice Luigi Gomez shares family's 'Odette' ordeal


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Although so happy and proud to have made an impressive finish in the international pageant, Beatrice said this Christmas might...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA, Mike Enriquez asking prayers for medical leave
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA, Mike Enriquez asking prayers for medical leave


                              

                                                                  By Marane A. Plaza |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
GMA's senior radio and TV anchor Mike Enriquez will undergo a medical procedure.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Finally home!': Beatrice Luigi Gomez returns with grand homecoming after Miss Universe 2021 victory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Finally home!': Beatrice Luigi Gomez returns with grand homecoming after Miss Universe 2021 victory


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez is finally back in Manila from an impressive performance at the 70th Miss...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss World 2021 postponed after more test positive for COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss World 2021 postponed after more test positive for COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
This could be a denouement of sorts, with Typhoon Odette lashing in some parts of the country, leaving homes flooded and with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 How Janno & Bing keep their marriage intact for more than three decades
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How Janno & Bing keep their marriage intact for more than three decades


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Twenty-five years ago, real-life couple Janno Gibbs and Bing Loyzaga were paired to star in a family-comedy flick, Edgardo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Catriona Gray turns her love language into music
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Catriona Gray turns her love language into music


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Catriona Gray just celebrated the third anniversary of her being crowned Miss Universe.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pancho Magno wants to flex acting muscle in action-packed series
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pancho Magno wants to flex acting muscle in action-packed series


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tall and handsome Pancho Magno reprises his Presidential Security Group officer role in the book two of the hit First Yaya,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lee Dong-wook enjoys Bad and Crazy &lsquo;bromance&rsquo; with Wi Ha-joon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lee Dong-wook enjoys Bad and Crazy ‘bromance’ with Wi Ha-joon


                              

                                                                  By Rossane Ramos |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Lee Dong-wook is tapping into his “bad” side in the upcoming heavyweight Original Korean drama series, Bad and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines bet Tracy Perez honors late mom, single mothers at Miss World
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines bet Tracy Perez honors late mom, single mothers at Miss World


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Less than a week after Beatrice Luigi Gomez’s Top 5 finish at the 70th Miss Universe last Monday in Eilat, Israel, another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with