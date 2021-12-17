'BTS, malakas mga 'yan': SB19 on meeting BTS, 1st to replace BTS on Billboard chart

MANILA, Philippines — After being named as the first act to replace K-Pop supergroup BTS at the number one spot on Billboard’s new chart, P-Pop boy band SB19 remains unstoppable as the group keeps hitting new milestones.

Weeks after their successful “Our Zone” livestream concert at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, SB19 is presenting their fans with the movie screening of their two-night “SB19 2021:Our Zone Third Anniversary Concert” for public viewing exclusively at the Gateway ATMOS 5 this weekend.

This special limited film screening will showcase the second day of the very successful concert and never-before-seen behind-the-scene clips that the fans, popularly known as A’TIN, should not miss.

During the press con and media preview of the screening yesterday, the boys expressed how they’re still on a high with their back-to-back achievements, sharing their thoughts on their Billboard milestone where they became the first act to ever replace BTS on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart last week.

“Thankful kami sa support talaga kasi kapag sinabi na BTS, malakas 'yang mga 'yan. Isa sila sa mga naging inspirations ko. 'Di naman secret na before idol namin sila. And na-meet din namin sila at sabi talaga namin, gusto namin maging katulad nila as an artist and a performer. Nu'ng nalaman namin na nag-number one ang song namin, siyempre goosebumps talaga. Thankful kami sa mga nagtitiwala at sumusuporta sa amin,” Stell said.

“I was amazed by the fans. Kasi parang imposible na maabot namin 'yun ng kami lang. 'Di sya kapa-paniwala nu'ng umpisa. Happy ako sa support at pagmamahal nila sa amin,” Felip added.

The boy group members couldn’t be more excited too about their recent concert success, and the screening of its behind-the-scenes.

“Since we are in a pandemic, we want na ma-feel pa rin ng A’TIN fans namin na andiyan kami, na we are still performing, na 'di kami active lang sa social media. So we decided na i-celebrate 'yung third anniversary namin through the concert,” Josh said.

When asked about the concept of "Our Ozone" concert, Justin shared, “As you can see po before, we are getting in the zone. During those times po, we are trying to birth our music. And ngayon po, start na ng month-long third anniversary namin, we are celebrating lahat ng naging achievements and struggles namin.”

“And with 'Our Zone,' gusto namin ipakita kung ano kami, ano zone namin. Kung mapapansin niyo ang logo ng Our Ozone, O-3 siya like the symbol ng ozone layer, and it is like our zone for our third anniversary, so du'n naglalaro ang concept,” Justin explained.

A’TIN who missed the group’s anniversary gig virtually last November 27 to 28 will have another chance to see the fun-filled concert – this time on the big cinema screen. Fans will get to relive the MAHALIMA’s high-energy Big Dome moments as they debuted live their exciting new tracks and showcased new choreographies and arrangements for their earlier chart-topping releases.

The exclusive screening will be at the Gateway Cineplex ATMOS 5 on December 18 and 19. Fans who will watch the cinema screening will get a free SB19 poster, which they can claim at the pop-up store located at the cinema lobby. They just have to present their online or physical tickets to claim their free poster.

“It’s an honor for us to have fulfilled the group’s dream to celebrate an important career milestone on the Arena stage. And we are not stopping there, as we are giving SB19 supporters more reasons to continue celebrating their journey in the industry,” said Irene Jose, COO of Uniprom Inc., the entertainment arm of Araneta Group.

Tickets for this limited cinema screening are available at the Ticketnet at www.ticketnet.com.ph and at Gateway Cineplex ticket counter.

