Marian Rivera brings Dingdong Dantes, own glam team to Miss Universe 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Marian Rivera is on her way to Israel with her husband Dingdong Dantes for the 70th edition of Miss Universe pageant.

Marian was chosen as a judge in the upcoming prestigious pageant happening on December 12.

She posted photos of her with Dingdong on board the airplane in her Instagram account.

The Kapuso primetime star also took to her Facebook account to share a video of her team in the airport.

“DongYan and Marian's glam team at the airport. Bound for Israel #MissUniverse2021,” she captioned the post.

Apart from Marian, the seven-member judges' panel is composed of Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere, Coco Rocha, Tali Eshkoli, Lyrica Okano, Daniel Rubino and Filpino-American makeup vlogger Patrick Starrr.

In a virtual media conference held last Friday, Marian said she accepted the offer to be a judge in the pageant because it is a once in a lifetime experience.

“Minsan lang ito dumating at bakit hindi ko tatanggapin? Mahirap iwan ang mga anak ko pero naniniwala ako na balang araw ay maiintindihan nila kung gaano ka-importante ito,” Marian said.

