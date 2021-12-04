'Bored with their life': Diego Loyzaga on bashers of his relationship with Barbie Imperial

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Diego Loyzaga set the record straight that he and girlfriend Barbie Imperial are so happy despite the controversies thrown at them.

In the virtual press conference of their upcoming movie “Dulo,” Diego said they are so happy that they have work despite the pandemic and that their anniversary is coming up.

“I'll set the record straight, right here, right now. Barbie and I are so happy. Ang dami naming trabaho despite the pandemic, we have our anniversary coming up. That's what all I say. We're so happy. 'Yun lang,” Diego said.

Diego also had a message to their bashers.

“I will always respect constructive criticism as an actor. But there are some people out there, doesn't matter what you do, they always something bad to say about you. You have to see the difference between constructive criticism and people who are just bored with their life and nothing else to do,” he said.

Diego and Barbie star in the latest romance film of actor and director Fifth Solomon titled "Dulo."

Dex (Diego) and Bianca (Barbie), both in their early 20s, met on a dating app and had sex and eventually lived in together. Everything in their relationship seems fast-paced, and now after one year of marriage, the two are on the brink of breaking up. Hoping to rekindle their relationship, they decided to go on a road trip. It seems like a good idea as they slowly reminisce their happy memories together. But along with the happy memories, old issues and problems also resurfaced.

Apart from Barbie and Diego’s first movie team-up, another thing to look forward to is the official soundtrack by The Juans, “Anghel” and “Dulo." The lyrics and the music of the song make every scene more moving and heartbreaking.

Watch "Dulo" on December 10, streaming online on VIVAMAX Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Macao, Vietnam, Brunei, Maldives, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East and Europe. Vivamax will also be available in USA and Canada starting November 19.