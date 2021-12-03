Max Collins shares some secrets to â€˜stress-freeâ€™ glow

Max Collins shares some secrets to ‘stress-free’ glow

MANILA, Philippines — Max Collins is a huge believer of holistic beauty.

“For me, it’s really all about taking care of myself mentally, physically and emotionally. All of that is important. That includes working out every day, taking my supplements and meditating. Because I do all those things regularly, I think, the glow comes out more often,” GMA 7’s To Have and To Hold star Max Collins said during a recent virtual presscon when queried about the secrets to her inner glow.

“I am very particular with my schedule. I really make time for ‘me-time’ and make sure I’m taking care of myself,” the 29-year-old actress added.

Even during lock-in tapings, her essentials include a yoga mat and treadmill so she could exercise daily, on top of getting enough sleep and eating healthy.

Her other ways of managing stress nowadays are being committed to a routine and adopting a new mindset amid the new normal.

“It’s really keeping a routine that keeps me sane. Because before, nanibago ako with staying at home all the time and doing events like this virtually but now medyo nasanay na ako and I have a routine to stick to. But what really helped me adjust is accepting the fact that I just have to adapt to the situation now. For so long, we thought na, lahat gusto ko ‘pag OK na lahat. Gagawin ko ‘to ‘pag OK na lahat, but hindi talaga magiging OK lahat. The time na natanggap ko yun, that’s when I felt free.”

She’s also open to going the natural and cosmetic routes of enhancing looks. “I’m OK with botox and things like fillers. I’m open to other ways of being beautiful.”

Max was talking about her beauty routines and choices at the virtual event that introduced her as the newest endorser of the Japanese beauty brand Aqua Skin. Whenever she says yes to an endorsement, she said she goes for the three Ps — product, pricing and packaging.

Max’s signing marked the first anniversary of the beauty brand in the Philippine market. She was officially welcomed by Aqua Skin officers, namely senior sales representative Angela Lim, marketing manager Max Perez and general manager Jeffrey Amurao.

Despite having one of the most beautiful faces in showbiz, the actress opened up on being the receiving end of body-shaming — from when she was younger and on the heavy side, to even recently, after giving birth to son Skye. She was criticized online for being “overly” body-conscious as she was quick to drop the pregnancy weight.

Max reasoned that she wanted to both feel good about herself and better take care of her son. “Nagpapayat ako for my health. I exercise regularly. I eat healthy because it’s important for me to feel good. It makes me a better mom for my son,” she said.

“If we don’t look and feel beautiful, I feel like we can’t give love that we don’t have for ourselves.”

Asked if she still has any body goals, she admitted, “Of course, the goal is to look like a Victoria’s Secret model kahit di kaya. Pero pipilitin natin, pipilitin ko talaga yan. Hahaha!”

On a more serious note, Max said her target is to be the best version of herself for her family. “During this pandemic, we really realized that life is so short and we really want to make the most of what we have.”

Speaking of her family, how is the balancing act of motherhood and career? The mom of a one-year-old shared, “It’s so hard to be a mom, hats off sa mga nanay diyan, because you really give so much of yourself. But it’s so fulfilling at the end of the day. The way I’m able to give so much to my family is by taking care of myself. It’s so important to have those days off — just go to the derma, go to the beach or hang out with friends. I believe like, just because you’re a mom, it doesn’t mean you can’t be who you were before. You’re just a better version. That’s how I feel. I am a better version of myself because I’m a mom.”

Max has also drawn up plans for Skye once restrictions further ease. “Marami na siyang nagawa (over the pandemic), nakapunta siya sa beach, sa farm. We really didn’t let the pandemic stop him from doing things. But one thing he hasn’t really done is hang out with other kids. Naghahanap na siya ng mga kalaro. And that’s what we want for him — to play with kids his own age.”