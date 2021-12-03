
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Max Collins shares some secrets to ‘stress-free’ glow
                        

                           
Nathalie Tomada - The Philippine Star
December 3, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Max Collins shares some secrets to â€˜stress-freeâ€™ glow
GMA 7’s To Have and To Hold star and Aqua Skin endorser Max: ‘I really make time for me-time.’
Photos from actress’ Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Max Collins is a huge believer of holistic beauty.



“For me, it’s really all about taking care of myself mentally, physically and emotionally. All of that is important. That includes working out every day, taking my supplements and meditating. Because I do all those things regularly, I think, the glow comes out more often,” GMA 7’s To Have and To Hold star Max Collins said during a recent virtual presscon when queried about the secrets to her inner glow.



“I am very particular with my schedule. I really make time for ‘me-time’ and make sure I’m taking care of myself,” the 29-year-old actress added.



Even during lock-in tapings, her essentials include a yoga mat and treadmill so she could exercise daily, on top of getting enough sleep and eating healthy.



Her other ways of managing stress nowadays are being committed to a routine and adopting a new mindset amid the new normal.



“It’s really keeping a routine that keeps me sane. Because before, nanibago ako with staying at home all the time and doing events like this virtually but now medyo nasanay na ako and I have a routine to stick to. But what really helped me adjust is accepting the fact that I just have to adapt to the situation now. For so long, we thought na, lahat gusto ko ‘pag OK na lahat. Gagawin ko ‘to ‘pag OK na lahat, but hindi talaga magiging OK lahat. The time na natanggap ko yun, that’s when I felt free.”



She’s also open to going the natural and cosmetic routes of enhancing looks. “I’m OK with botox and things like fillers. I’m open to other ways of being beautiful.”



Max was talking about her beauty routines and choices at the virtual event that introduced her as the newest endorser of the Japanese beauty brand Aqua Skin. Whenever she says yes to an endorsement, she said she goes for the three Ps — product, pricing and packaging.






Max’s signing marked the first anniversary of the beauty brand in the Philippine market. She was officially welcomed by Aqua Skin officers, namely senior sales representative Angela Lim, marketing manager Max Perez and general manager Jeffrey Amurao.



Despite having one of the most beautiful faces in showbiz, the actress opened up on being the receiving end of body-shaming — from when she was younger and on the heavy side, to even recently, after giving birth to son Skye. She was criticized online for being “overly” body-conscious as she was quick to drop the pregnancy weight.



Max reasoned that she wanted to both feel good about herself and better take care of her son. “Nagpapayat ako for my health. I exercise regularly. I eat healthy because it’s important for me to feel good. It makes me a better mom for my son,” she said.



“If we don’t look and feel beautiful, I feel like we can’t give love that we don’t have for ourselves.”



Asked if she still has any body goals, she admitted, “Of course, the goal is to look like a Victoria’s Secret model kahit di kaya. Pero pipilitin natin, pipilitin ko talaga yan. Hahaha!”



On a more serious note, Max said her target is to be the best version of herself for her family. “During this pandemic, we really realized that life is so short and we really want to make the most of what we have.”



Speaking of her family, how is the balancing act of motherhood and career? The mom of a one-year-old shared, “It’s so hard to be a mom, hats off sa mga nanay diyan, because you really give so much of yourself. But it’s so fulfilling at the end of the day. The way I’m able to give so much to my family is by taking care of myself. It’s so important to have those days off — just go to the derma, go to the beach or hang out with friends. I believe like, just because you’re a mom, it doesn’t mean you can’t be who you were before. You’re just a better version. That’s how I feel. I am a better version of myself because I’m a mom.”



Max has also drawn up plans for Skye once restrictions further ease. “Marami na siyang nagawa (over the pandemic), nakapunta siya sa beach, sa farm. We really didn’t let the pandemic stop him from doing things. But one thing he hasn’t really done is hang out with other kids. Naghahanap na siya ng mga kalaro. And that’s what we want for him — to play with kids his own age.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MAX COLLINS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Evicted 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Chie Filomeno is new liquor brand calendar girl
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Evicted 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemate Chie Filomeno is new liquor brand calendar girl


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Newly evicted "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate named as Ginebra Calendar Girl 2022.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IN PHOTOS: Albert Martinez stuns in new shoot at 60


                              

                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
After signing an endorsement deal with Medic Hair For Men, Martinez is poised to be its very first celebrity ambassador.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe judge? Marian Rivera's cryptic post says she's honored
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe judge? Marian Rivera's cryptic post says she's honored


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
In the midst of rumors that she will be one of the judges at the upcoming 70th Miss Universe, Kapuso actress Marian Rivera...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi pa kayo mag-asawa': Cristy Fermin reminds Barbie Imperial over AJ Raval 'kabit' issue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi pa kayo mag-asawa': Cristy Fermin reminds Barbie Imperial over AJ Raval 'kabit' issue


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin reminded Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial that she has no right to call sexy actress...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Derek&rsquo;s mom on son&rsquo;s marriage to Ellen: &lsquo;My prayers were answered&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Derek’s mom on son’s marriage to Ellen: ‘My prayers were answered’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Several showbiz couples have tied the knot lately, such as Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bea Alonzo still feels &lsquo;kilig,&rsquo; &lsquo;kaba&rsquo; even after 20 years with John Lloyd Cruz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bea Alonzo still feels ‘kilig,’ ‘kaba’ even after 20 years with John Lloyd Cruz


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
“May energy that we both share na ‘di ko kayang ma-explain… ‘yun ata ‘yung tinatawag nilang...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Carrot Man&rsquo; takes on acting after viral fame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Carrot Man’ takes on acting after viral fame


                              

                                                                  By Bot Glorioso |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
 If plans push through, the independent short film Dayas that won for Jeyrick Sigmaton a Best Actor award at the recent International...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bb. Pilipinas holds double homecoming celebration for Cindy & Maureen
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bb. Pilipinas holds double homecoming celebration for Cindy & Maureen


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc.  recently hosted a homecoming party for Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Obeñita...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alden Richards shares inspiration behind charity work
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alden Richards shares inspiration behind charity work


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Time flies. Its moving forward trajectory challenges all to remain unperturbed in fulfilling their dreams and creating new...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe candidate tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe France Clemence Botino revealed that she was tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Israel to compete...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with