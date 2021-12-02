'No one saw it coming': Luis Manzano confirms Edu, Cherry Pie Picache relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Luis Manzano confirmed the relationship of his father Edu Manzano to actress Cherry Pie Picache.

In his recent interview with G3 San Diego, Luis said that they were caught off guard on the relationship of the “Marry Me, Marry You” co-stars.

“Kung maibabalik ang prangkisa ng ABS-CBN next year, baka si Daddy at Tita Pie, itapat sa KathNiel,” Luis joked.

“Sobrang we were caught off guard. No one saw it coming. I don’t even think Dad and Tita Pie saw it coming,” he added.

Luis said that a friend of him sent a photo with his dad Edu and Cherry Pie.

“I think a friend of mine took a picture with them and he sent me a picture. He was with Daddy and Tita Pie. Date night yata sila. So I sent the picture back to Daddy. I said, ‘Uy daddy, happy boy ka.’ Sabi niya, ‘Yes anak, happy',” Luis said.

“It would boil down to the same thing, kung paano niya nirerespeto ang kanyang kasama. That’s one thing na nakikita ko kay Daddy. How he takes care of his partner talaga. Nakikita ko rin naman how happy he is with Tita Pie,” he added.

