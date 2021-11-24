
































































 




   







   















Ex-GF wishes Bea Gomez best of luck for Miss Universe 2021
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 24, 2021 | 1:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ex-GF wishes Bea Gomez best of luck for Miss Universe 2021
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez with ex-girlfriend Kate Jagdon
Kate Jagdon via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez and her girlfriend Kate Jagdon have broken up. 



In Kate's Instagram story, she confirmed speculations that they have broken up, saying this will be the last time she will address the issue. 



“These past few weeks have been the most difficult time of my personal life. It was a conscious decision to keep quiet, after all this is a personal matter and I chose my privacy above everything else,” Kate said.



“I don't want to say anything more that fits anyone's situation. This statement will be short before rumors and falsifications get out of hand. Bea and I have parted ways. I am simply taking this step to move forward and go on with my life. Nothing more,” she added.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Kate Jagdon (@kate_jagdon)








 



Kate said she wishes the best for Bea on her Miss Universe journey.  



“We all go forward with love and respect and I wish Bea the best of luck in her journey,” she said. 



 










 



Bea and Kate were together for six years. The beauty queen will represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.



                                                      BEATRICE GOMEZ
                                                      MISS UNIVERSE
                                                      MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
