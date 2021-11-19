
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Philippines' Bea Gomez showcases catwalk power as Miss Universe 2021 nears finals
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 4:54pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines' Bea Gomez showcases catwalk power as Miss Universe 2021 nears finals
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez 
MUPH via Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A candidate's pasarela or gait could spell wonders for her chances in getting a high placement in any pageant system.



It was what made pageant fans take a second look at Dominican Republic's Kimberly Jimenez at last summer's Miss Universe edition. It was what made Shamcey Supsup-Lee stand out at the 2011 Brazil edition. And it was what cemented Catriona Gray's victory at the 2018 Bangkok edition.



That is probably the reason why reigning Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez is doing double time in her pasarela training. From what we've seen from her gait at the recent Michael Leyva bridal show, as well as the short clips from her Aces & Queens camp, Bea is stage ready!



Albeit needing a few minor tweaks here and there, Bea's runway skills are near perfect. What's probably needed is her timing and speed in the different categories that will need different levels of gait. Her twirls and turns are flawless and her full-step catwalk has become very graceful. All she needs now is take in the physical setting of the final show stage so she can fully approximate her moves come coronation night.



Fashion designer Francis Libiran, who created Megan Young's winning gown, is rumored to be doing seven gowns for Bea and her team to choose from.



After her final training sessions, Bea will be doing her required quarantine prior to departure. She'll be leaving for Tel Aviv on November 25, the same day as Anchilee Scott-Kemmis of Thailand. Both girls informed fans of this fact during a recent Instagram Live session with Colombia's Valeria Ayos and Chile's Antonia Figueroa.



Bea and Anchilee will arrive in Israel just in time for the registration and sashing ceremony.



The 70th Miss Universe calendar will reportedly follow this schedule:



    
	
  • November 28 to 29: Arrival and registration
    • 
	
  • November 28 to December 4: Fitting and photo shoot (Ramada Wyndham in Jerusalem)
    • 
	
  • December 4 to 14: Pre-pageant events (Isrotel Yam Sur in Eilat)
    • 
	
  • December 6 to 7: Preliminary/panel interview
    • 
	
  • December 8: Preliminary competitions
    • 
	
  • December 9 to 11: Rehearsals
    • 
	
  • December 12: Final show
    • 




Stay tuned for more updates in the weeks and days leading to the coronation night.



RELATEDAnalysis: Factors that helped Beatrice Luigi Gomez win Miss Universe Philippines 2021


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MISS UNIVERSE-PHILIPPINES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Is it friendship over for Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actor Diego Loyzaga posted about girlfriend Barbie Imperial after Barbie was dragged into the breakup of influencers Alodia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano go viral, rumored to be dating
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano go viral, rumored to be dating


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Recent photos of actor Edu Manzano and actress Cherry Pie Picache sparked rumors that the celebrities are playing sweet music...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A blind item from controversial social media personality Xian Gaza fueled speculations that Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
 A friend of Alodia Gosiengfiao cleared the name of Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial for her alleged involvement on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 AJ Raval breaks down at press con for being allegedly misjudged by public
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AJ Raval breaks down at press con for being allegedly misjudged by public


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress AJ Raval broke down to tears as she opened up about being allegedly wrongly judged by the public. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janella Salvador is Darna's Valentina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janella Salvador is Darna's Valentina


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
ABS-CBN announced that Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador will play Valentina, Darna’s ultimate villain in the upcoming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tom Holland wants relationship with Zendaya kept private
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tom Holland wants relationship with Zendaya kept private


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Tom Holland doesn’t want to talk about his rumored relationship with co-star...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Disney releases 2nd Filipino-inspired advert 'Stepdad'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Disney releases 2nd Filipino-inspired advert 'Stepdad'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Disney released its second Filipino-inspired Christmas advert "The Stepdad." 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 South Africa withdraws support for Miss Universe 2021 bet due to Israel venue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
South Africa withdraws support for Miss Universe 2021 bet due to Israel venue


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The South African government said last Sunday it was dissociating itself from a decision by the reigning Miss South Africa to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with