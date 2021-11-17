



































































 




   

   









Movies

                        
LIST: Friends or foes? 'Supervillains' to watch as 'Spider-man: No Way Home' reveals new trailer

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 17, 2021 | 1:05pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
We started getting visitors… from every universe. Watch the new trailer for Columbia Pictures’ action-adventure Spider-Man: No Way Home, coming exclusively to Philippine cinemas January 8, 2022.
Columbia Pictures/Released

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The second trailer of the much-awaited movie "Spider-man: No Way Home" revealed the return of different supervillains but still not showed other Spider-man Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. 



Uploaded today, the new trailer confirmed the return of supervillains from other “Spider-man” movies. They are:



Green Goblin



Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s “Spider-Man” starring Tobey was seen in the sky in the newest trailer. It is not clear, however, who is the character behind the costume. It can be recalled that Peter’s best friend portrayed by James Franco also portrayed the role as New Goblin/Little Goblin/Junior Goblin/Goblin Junior in 2007. 



 






Otto Octavius



Alfred Molina’s Otto Octavius from 2004’s “Spider-Man 2” starring Tobey was the first confirmed supervillain joining the film as shown in the first trailer. In the newest trailer, Doc Oc told Tom Holland in the trailer that he is not Peter Parker, exciting fans that there’s a big possibility that Tobey is also in the movie. 



Sandman



Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from 2007’s “Spider-Man 3” starring Tobey is also in the movie. Uncle Ben's true killer, Flint Marko, became Sandman after a freak accident in the hit 2007 film. 



The Lizard



Rhys Ifans’ the Lizard from 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” starring Andrew is also in the latest trailer. 



Electro



Jamie Foxx’s Electro from 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” starring Andrew is also in the upcoming movie, showing for the first time in the newest trailer. 



Fans also noticed that MJ's fall out of the building mimics that time when Gwen Stacey fell to her death in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”



At a global fan event in Los Angeles to launch the trailer, Tom appeared and hinted that the movie is a "true moment in cinematic history."



“We were there on the day making it happen, and it was crazy — and I would love to tell you. I was like, ‘That’s never going to work. There’s no way you’re going to be able to get that done.’ And they did,” Tom said. 



Tom also said that the style of fighting in the upcoming movie is designed to shock audience. 



“You’re going to see a style of fighting in this film that you’ve never seen in a Spider-Man movie before. They designed these fights to shock you guys, to really put you on your back foot,” he said. 



Referring to the newest trailer, Tom said: “Trust me when I say that that is the tip of the iceberg.”  



