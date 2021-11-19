Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial dispel Xian Gaza claims with show of PDA

Celebrity couple Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial at last night's "More Than Blue" screening.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial attended the special screening of Viva Films’ “More Than Blue” starring JC Santos and Yassi Pressman last night in Robinsons Magnolia.

The couple was seen sweet to each other despite the controversy brought by social media personality Xian Gaza, which made netizens link Barbie to an influencer couple's breakup.

Xian also alleged that Diego went to meet sexy star AJ Raval in Pampanga while Barbie was waiting for him in Manila.

The couple, however, was not bothered by Xian's claims and was seen sweet together at the screening.

At the recent virtual press conference of their upcoming film together “Dulo,” the couple said they wanted to show the public that they love each other.

“Mas gusto kong pinapakita sa mga tao kung sino ang mahal ko or paano ka minamahal. Mas masarap din kapag hindi ka tinatago,” Barbie said.

Diego echoed Barbie’s statement, saying they don’t want restrictions and they can both go public about their relationship.

“I remember, may usapan kami, nanliligaw pa lang ako sa kanya at that time. We agreed that we’re both in the part of our lives na if ever we are dating, we don’t want anything with restrictions. We can both go public,” Diego said.

“Walang takot or we should have no boundaries. What if hindi tayo mag-work out? Kung magmamahalan kami, whether it works out or not, siyempre doon kami sa magwo-work out. We should be true. We both accepted to be real."

RELATED: Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item

