
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial dispel Xian Gaza claims with show of PDA
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 11:14am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial dispel Xian Gaza claims with show of PDA
Celebrity couple Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial at last night's "More Than Blue" screening.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Diego Loyzaga and Barbie Imperial attended the special screening of Viva Films’ “More Than Blue” starring JC Santos and Yassi Pressman last night in Robinsons Magnolia.  



The couple was seen sweet to each other despite the controversy brought by social media personality Xian Gaza, which made netizens link Barbie to an influencer couple's breakup. 



Xian also alleged that Diego went to meet sexy star AJ Raval in Pampanga while Barbie was waiting for him in Manila. 



The couple, however, was not bothered by Xian's claims and was seen sweet together at the screening.



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Diego (@diegoloyzaga)








 



At the recent virtual press conference of their upcoming film together “Dulo,” the couple said they wanted to show the public that they love each other. 



“Mas gusto kong pinapakita sa mga tao kung sino ang mahal ko or paano ka minamahal. Mas masarap din kapag hindi ka tinatago,” Barbie said. 



Diego echoed Barbie’s statement, saying they don’t want restrictions and they can both go public about their relationship. 



“I remember, may usapan kami, nanliligaw pa lang ako sa kanya at that time. We agreed that we’re both in the part of our lives na if ever we are dating, we don’t want anything with restrictions. We can both go public,” Diego said. 



“Walang takot or we should have no boundaries. What if hindi tayo mag-work out? Kung magmamahalan kami, whether it works out or not, siyempre doon kami sa magwo-work out. We should be true. We both accepted to be real."



RELATED: Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item

 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BARBIE IMPERIAL
                                                      DIEGO LOYZAGA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diego Loyzaga shares cryptic post following Xian Gaza's blind item


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actor Diego Loyzaga posted about girlfriend Barbie Imperial after Barbie was dragged into the breakup of influencers Alodia...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano go viral, rumored to be dating
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cherry Pie Picache, Edu Manzano go viral, rumored to be dating


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Recent photos of actor Edu Manzano and actress Cherry Pie Picache sparked rumors that the celebrities are playing sweet music...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Xian Gaza: Influencer couple broke up because of Star Magic actress


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A blind item from controversial social media personality Xian Gaza fueled speculations that Alodia Gosiengfiao and Wil Dasovich...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alodia Gosiengfiao's friend clears Barbie Imperial over breakup issue with Wil Dasovich


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
 A friend of Alodia Gosiengfiao cleared the name of Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial for her alleged involvement on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nakailang comeback na kasi': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals breaking up with Wil Dasovich many times before
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nakailang comeback na kasi': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals breaking up with Wil Dasovich many times before


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao revealed that she and ex-boyfriend Wil Dasovich have broken up many times...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 South Africa withdraws support for Miss Universe 2021 bet due to Israel venue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
South Africa withdraws support for Miss Universe 2021 bet due to Israel venue


                              

                                 1 minute ago                              


                                                            
The South African government said last Sunday it was dissociating itself from a decision by the reigning Miss South Africa to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Friendship over? Vice Ganda, Billy Crawford unfollow each other amid 'It's Showtime' fiasco


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 46 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Is it friendship over for Vice Ganda and Billy Crawford?

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After more than two decades, Janno essays new superhero character
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After more than two decades, Janno essays new superhero character


                              

                                                                  By Leah C. Salterio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
After he essayed his first superhero character in Baby Navoa’s Ang Pagbabalik ni Pedro Penduko (1994) that even had...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Star Magic Records plans to make AC Bonifacio an international artist
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Star Magic Records plans to make AC Bonifacio an international artist


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
ABS-CBN’s Star Magic has taken on the music scene with Star Magic Records, a sub-label of Star Music.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why Kapuso stars enjoy entertaining kids
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why Kapuso stars enjoy entertaining kids


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sanya Lopez, Derrick Monasterio and Gil Cuerva come together to share a lesson or two to kids and kids-at-heart in the GMA...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with