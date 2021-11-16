
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
EZ Mil shares his Panalo musical journey
                        

                           
DIRECT LINE - Boy Abunda - The Philippine Star
November 16, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
EZ Mil shares his Panalo musical journey
During our one-on-one, EZ Mil shared how he completed his massive hit song Panalo that has since gained millions of views and streams in various digital platforms. His Wish USA Bus performance has already garnered 66 million views on YouTube as of this writing. He performed his lyrical masterpiece with a sense of patriotism. Listening to him seamlessly singing the lines in English, Tagalog and Ilocano is certainly astounding.
Photo from EZ Mil’s Instagram account
                        

                        
It’s admirable how US-based, Filipino rapper EZ Mil values his mom’s opinion the most. He revealed that after writing the draft of the chorus of his song Panalo, he deemed it best to get his mother’s approval by asking, “Okay lang ba ‘to, Nay?”



I had the chance to have a conversation with him when I went to the US recently. During our one-on-one, EZ Mil shared how he completed his massive hit song that has since gained millions of views and streams in various digital platforms.



EZ Mil is the sobriquet of Ezekiel Miller, who was born and raised in Olongapo. He moved to the US four years ago to be with his family.



His performance of Panalo, recorded on the Wish USA Bus, has already garnered 66 million views on YouTube as of this writing. EZ Mil performed his lyrical masterpiece with a sense of patriotism. Listening to him seamlessly singing the lines in English, Tagalog and Ilocano is certainly astounding.



The 23-year-old musician shared that during the early stages of composing Panalo, it was his mom who suggested that he drew inspiration from the folk songs that were taught in school in Olongapo.



“The music actually came first, stemming from an idea from my mom. Sabi n’ya, gamitin mo kaya yung mga folk song na ginagamit sa school noon sa Pilipinas. Ang una niya pa ngang ni-recommend Tinikling kaya parang nag isip ako back then sa school kung ano yung parang naging super familiar sa ‘kin,” he mused.



He heeded his mom’s advice and decided to mix Carinosa music with some drum beats, which can be heard at the beginning of the song.



“Then, I was just thinking of the main words that would go for it. Tapos y’ung naisip ko y’un mismo, parang sinundan ko lang mismo ‘yung melody ng guitar strings, na (buo) na yung words dun; parang na piece-in na yung puzzle. Tapos pinarinig ko kay mom,” he shared.



His mother’s nod instantly gave EZ Mil an assuring feeling that Panalo would go viral.



“Nung gumanun s’ya (mimicking his mom’s facial expression while giving her approval), I had a hunch because my mom, she gave me that nod. Dati puro metal ang ginagawa ko. Tapos, nag-transcend na ko, nag-rap na ako at ginawa ko na ‘yung Panalo at ‘yun mismo naging reaction n’ya sa kanta. Then dun na rin nag-set in, I was thinking and I just started believing in what she told me.



“As a kid, ‘yung sense of approval. Being with her, just watching what she has done for us, it all stems from that as well.”



It took EZ Mil two to three years to finish Panalo. He began working on it in Olongapo until he moved to the US. Upon his arrival to Los Angeles, he came up with the decision to change his music genre – from heavy metal to rap, R&B and pop.



“It’s so hard but I had to do it,” said EZ Mil who admitted that he’s yearning to do more in terms of music.



Excerpts from the interview:



How big an influence is mama?



“A very, very big influence when it comes to decision-making and, of course, in life kasi ‘pag pinapanood ko lang s’ya dati on stage at kung paano s’ya mag-alaga ng mga kapatid ko, parang doon ko nakukuha ‘yung lakas ko.”



What is your state of mind right now?



“My state of mind as of now, so busy. But I’m thankful that my mind is busy because ‘yung sacrifices na ginawa ko noon para makarating sa point na ito ang naging daan. I know there are still so much to do.”



Who are your musical influences?



“Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, ASAP Rocky.”



Locally, do you have musical heroes?



“Yes. Gloc-9 and Dello.”



Do you like to go for perfection as a musician?



“Sometimes, like when you try to make it too perfect, you’re like, ahhh… but when you’re like just in-between, medyo parang p’wede na tong maging perfect or meron lang mga konting ganun, that’s like the gist part (laughs).”



Let’s go to the Tagalog portions of Panalo. What are your favorite lines there?



“My favorite lines would have to be, ‘Kung inaakala mong isang lenggwahe lang kayang gamitin ni EZ Mil/La kang mapapala kung ganyan ka magisip/kay bathala ka sisingil.”



Are you ready to be a big star?



“I’m ready.”



What happened to that controversy about Lapu-Lapu? It created a lot of uproar. Correct me if I’m wrong, did you apologize?



“I did. I apologize to anyone out there who’s still thinking about the lyrics, especially to those who are related to Lapu-Lapu and those who are in Cebu, sorry po kung meron akong nasabi that hurt your feelings.”



Complete the statement, I’m EZ Mil and…



“I’m EZ Mil and I make music and I hope you guys take a listen because there’s a lot of things that are gonna happen with what I want to say in my music.”


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PANALO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Wala na kame': Alodia Gosiengfiao confirms split, unfollows Wil Dasovich on IG


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Gaming and cosplay sensation Alodia Gosiengfiao confirmed that she and YouTube star Wil Dasovich have broken up.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Enchong Dee slapped with P1B cyber libel case


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Drivers United for Mass Progress and Equal Rights (DUMPER) Representative Claudine Diana Bautista-Lim filed a P1-billion cyber...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former ANC anchor takes on one-woman &lsquo;crafts show&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former ANC anchor takes on one-woman ‘crafts show’


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Eliza Romualdez Valtos and I have been friends since she was an ANC news anchor in the ‘90s. She is now a wife and mother...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ellen Adarna's mom slept with daughter, Derek Ramsay in their wedding night


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that her mom Meriam slept with her and husband Derek Ramsay in their wedding night.&...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Dante Basco and his fabulous Filipino family
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dante Basco and his fabulous Filipino family


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood star Dante Basco makes his directorial debut in The Fabulous Filipino Brothers, a film that draws both inspiration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mariah has a new Christmas single
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mariah has a new Christmas single


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With over 16 million copies sold and 180 million streams of the single, All I Want for Christmas is You, Mariah Carey is definitely...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Samantha Panlilio in Miss Grand International 2021 top 10 poll
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Samantha Panlilio in Miss Grand International 2021 top 10 poll


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio was "grandly" sent off by her Binibini sisters and members...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Two Taylor Lautners': Taylor Lautner to marry Taylor Dome
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Two Taylor Lautners': Taylor Lautner to marry Taylor Dome


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
“Twilight” hunk Taylor Lautner showed the giant sparkler he gave his girlfriend of three years, Taylor Dome, a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inside Coldplay&rsquo;s imaginary universe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inside Coldplay’s imaginary universe


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Coldplay takes us to a voyage across the cosmos in their new album Music Of The Spheres.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with