Philippines' Samantha Panlilio in Miss Grand International 2021 top 10 poll

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Panlilio was "grandly" sent off by her Binibini sisters and members of the media through an intimate rite at the Anahaw Room of the Novotel Manila over the weekend.

"The third Sam is a charm. The whole Philippines is behind you," cheered Binibining Pilipinas 2021 2nd runner-up Meiji Cruz.

Samantha Panlilio is, indeed, the third same-name holder of the national Grand title after Samantha Ashley Lo in 2019 and Samantha Bernardo in 2020.

"We got your back. Sam is hardworking and bubbly. We know you'll represent the country very well," enthused Binibining Pilipinas 2021 1st runner-up Gabrielle Basiano.

After Cindy and Maureen's victories in the InterContinental and Globe arenas, the Pinoy pageant community is pining their hopes on the lovely Caviteña to bring home the country's first golden crown.

"I'm teary-eyed because I'm really close to you. You're ready to win," intoned Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, who was quite emotional and visibly shaken.

Reigning Miss InterContinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita called Sam the "unbothered queen." "We see your dedication and determination to win the golden crown. Stay focused always in Thailand. Trust BPCI, we will all support you. The best of luck!"

Sam's siblings - Michael Panlilio and Jove Schrottman- were also present with their mother during the send-off. "You've come a long way, Sam. And we believed because of your discipline and hard work. We will always be praying for you," intimated Noreen Aligaen-Panlilio, to her beautiful daughter.

The BPCI organization has also called for the Filipinos' bayanihan spirit to come alive. The online poll is very important.

"This is it, Philippines! I'm honored to represent you guys and I'm ready to fight for the crown. Please keep on voting," implored Samantha.

Sam has slowly climbed the poll charts from 9th place to 6th place, as of last night's counting. The online voting will end on November 16. "I know that it is a lot to ask for, however, I really do need your help mga kababayan kasi I really want to get into that dinner - it's part of my strategy!"

Like an answer to Sam's plea, Miss Grand International President Nawat Itsaragrisil, better known as "Mr. Nawat," reposted her photo for the much coveted pre-arrival dinner poll.

"Put effort into your dreams. This competition is tough because Miss Grand requires a lot of pasarela skills. The last time I laughed was last week because I finally got the 'walk' that I've been working on," shared the University of Berkeley-Irvine alumna.

The 10 countries vying for the Top 5 pre-arrival spots, for a chance to dine with Mr. Nawat are:

1) Cambodia (1,457,757)

2) Vietnam (1,164,145)

3) Indonesia (1,164,092)

4) Guatemala (1,008,217)

5) Myanmar (775,646)

6) Philippines (544,036)

7) Paraguay (282,318)

8) Costa Rica (260,254)

9) Mexico (217,269)

10) Ecuador (150,119)

"I have the grit and I'm ready to work with the MGI organization. I've sacrificed my time for the pageant, since I've been working full-time with the family's business. My road to self-discovery is the most exciting part of this journey. You simply grow and discover many parts of yourself in the process."

Only "Likes" (the blue thumb icon) are counted, with each "like" counted as 1 vote. Each "share" gets three votes. Interestingly, countries with not-so-many pageant fans have made use of the "share" icon more, because each share scores triple and catches up faster with mere "like" votes.

"The Miss Grand is looking for that X-factor - the grand personality. 'Just be yourself' is the best advice I got from my training. I'm looking forward to the preliminaries because I have something in store for the the pre-pageant competitions. I'm taking Maureen and Cindy's victories as inspiration. I'd keep a healthy mind throughout the duration of the competition," revealed Sam in closing.

The dinner poll results will be known by November 17, about the same time Samantha will be on her way to Phuket.

