Nawat gets wish to have Philippines' 3rd Samantha for Miss Grand International

MANILA, Philippines — Cavite province representative Samantha Panlilio was recently crowned as Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 at the conclusion of glitzy rites of the annual pageant's 57th edition at the Araneta Coliseum.

The strictly by-invitation only show impressed pageants fans, not only nationally but internationally, as well. Panlilio is the third Samantha to wear the same title in a row — starting with Samantha Lo in 2019 to Samantha Bernardo in 2020.

But the more interesting question is: "Does MGI president Nawat Itsaragrisil have a preference over Filipina queens having Samantha as first name?" It could be purely coincidental, and purely conjectural on our part. But, we were just wondering if such was the case.

This speculation started when Mr. Nawat posted a photo of Panlilio in his private Instagram account. What was noteworthy about the post was his sudden "change of heart" after posting a photograph of Gabrielle Basiano earlier. It seemed like he not only had a change of preference but more like a "eureka" moment. And that realization did come to light in the recent coronation night.

Panlilio was not only ecstatic on being announced the winner of the title, as she was also clearly beside herself with excitement upon being crowned by both titleholders, Aya Abesamis and Samantha Bernardo.

Wearing a gem-encrusted bodyhugger to perfection, she aced the final question-and-answer by sharing her most life-changing experience during the pandemic. Panlilio shared how she helped cook food for frontliners during the height of the lockdowns, and hoped her efforts would inspire others.

Recent social media posts of Mr. Nawat showed him under confinement for COVID-19. He had been seen working tirelessly for Amarin TV, after the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, doing several episodes in and around Bangkok. He must have caught the bug in one random, unguarded moment. Here's praying for his speedy recovery.

The Miss Grand International 2021 pageant will unfold in the later part of the year. This early, Panlilio is already facing serious challenges from formidable opponents who've also won in their respective national pageants. Apart from Miss Universe, Miss Grand International has elevated itself to be the most up-and-coming pageant platform, which fans from all over the world are looking forward to.

