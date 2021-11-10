
































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Belle Mariano responds to bashers calling her 'hindi maganda'
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 12:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Actress Belle Mariano
Belle Mariano via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya young star Belle Mariano reacted to bashers calling her ugly. 



In her live video recently, Belle sang songs such as "12:51," "I Knew You Were Trouble," and "Maybe This Time" for her fans. 



Her bashers then commented, "Hindi ka maganda," on the livestream. 



"Ang laki ng ilong mo," another basher said.



 










 



Instead of being annoyed, Belle replied calmly to her bashers. 



"Sa lahat po ng nagsasabi ng negative comments, thank you still for watching my live (video)," she said. 



Belle's fans quickly defended the "He's Into Her" actress. Some commented a video of Vice Ganda addressing bashers. 



"Bash nang bash du'n sa artista, pero pinapanood nila ;yung artista... Ayaw niyo pala, galit pala kayo, e, 'di iwasan niyo makita, iwasan niyo pakinggan. Bakit tinututukan niyo? Tanga ka?" Vice said in the video. 

 

