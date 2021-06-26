Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano describe working with each other, establishing chemistry

MANILA, Philippines — Belle Mariano revealed that there was one scene in her upcoming, first lead starrer "He's Into Her" that made her continue to be angry with leading man Donny Pangilinan.

DonBelle fans should not worry, though. Belle was so just into her character as Maxpein that even though the scene was done, she can't help but be affected by her character's emotions.

"Can I just say that there was this scene na parang magkakaway kami and then after nung scene nadala ko yung emotion? Donny was trying to (say) okay na but then hindi ako makawala sa character ko na galit ako the whole time. Mahirap yung scene yung magka-away," Belle revealed during this week's virtual mediacon.

"He's Into Her" tells the story of Maxpein (Belle) who finds herself enrolled in a prestigious international school. She meets the rich kids, including Deib Lohr (Donny), the resident Mr. Popular who incites their school mates to bully her.

It is adapted from the popular novel of the same title by Maxine Lat or more popularly known as Maxinejiji.

The love team's 10-episode starrer streamed first on iWantTFC on May 28. It was aired on May 30 on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube channel at Facebook page of ABS-CBN Entertainment.

Belle's dedication to her craft and her acting skills earned praises from Donny. The actor admitted that he feels his character, Deib, could be really mean. It came to a point that he felt sorry for her.

"May mga scenes talaga na ang sama ni Deib minsan. Belle does a really good job portraying Max when she is really sad. Umiiyak talaga. Of course, nakakaawa. 'Di ba ang galing ni Belle," Donny shared.

Belle and Donny also shared that they have grown close with each other and the rest of the cast. The awkwardness they felt during the first shooting day had gone but eventually they eventually became like "family" as Donny said.

"When you're locked in (in a taping), which I really love, yes, it's still work but it becomes less of work but more of kasama mo lang pamilya mo. Kasama mo lang yung mga gusto mo maka-trabaho. We really enjoyed. We all really got close. Of course, si Belle naging close kami ayun po. I would say it is really genuine," Donny said.

When he was asked if their friendship has reached the best friend level, Donny quipped, "Pwede naman."