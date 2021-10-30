Perkins Twins become closer to God this pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Perkins twins Jesse and Christian revealed that they are now closer to God during the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

In Philstar.com’s “Slam Book,” Jesse and Christian are thankful that they are all healthy in these trying times.

“Actually, we've been, we've been doing all right so far. Thank God we've all been healthy. And the thing about being at home is you get to do the things that you really have time for before because you know we're always so busy you know going out,” Jesse said.

“It's like, there are a lot of things that never got done before like cooking, baking all these cool things that these new, I guess, hobbies or skills that we've learned by being at home,” he added.

Jesse said that they always read the Bible at home and hopes everything will get better soon.

“Also, reading the Bible, and it will do a lot of that so yeah it's been great. We've been able to do a lot of things. I feel like the days are actually longer so do more stuff so. But God willing, everything gets better soon,” he said.

Christian advised that people must not to fall trap to social media because being at home is an opportunity God by given to do things productively.

“The trick is you have to find ways to make yourself busy. It's easy to fall into the trap of just going to look at YouTube or clicked on social media, the whole day and then it's nighttime already you haven't accomplished anything,” Christian said.

“So like my brother said, we really do our best in those idle moments, parang it’s an opportunity that God's given all of us to do things that are productive and do things that don't really matter and the most important thing is to study his word and fill our minds with spiritual things, so that's what we've been trying to do obviously it's not, it's not perfect every day but we've been doing that. Also we will exercise so we do our best to be productive,” he added.