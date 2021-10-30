Jennylyn Mercado, Dennis Trillo announce engagement, expecting baby

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo announced that they are engaged and are expecting a baby.

On last night’s edition of “24 Oras,” the couple revealed the next chapter of their lives.

“We’re getting married,” Jennylyn and Dennis announced in chorus.

The actress narrated how Dennis proposed to her.

"Wala akong ka-ide-idea kasi hindi na nga ako bumababa ng bahay, pero nu'ng time na 'yun sabi sa'kin ni Dennis na bumaba kasi may shoot daw. Nagkaroon ako ng kutob nu'ng nagsimula siyang magsalita kasi seryoso niya akong kinakausap tapos lumuhod," she said.

Kapuso showbiz reporter Nelson Canlas then asked Jennylyn if she’s pregnant.

"Positive ako,” she said.

She added that she’s now nine weeks pregnant.

After the announcement on national TV, Jennylyn took to her YouTube channel to show how Dennis proposed to her last October 8.

The couple has not yet announced their wedding date.

Jennylyn and Dennis will celebrate their 8th anniversary as a couple in January.

The celebrity couple have sons from their previous relationships. Dennis has Calix with Carlene Aguilar while Jennylyn has Alex with Patrick Garcia. —Video from Jennylyn Mercado YouTube channel