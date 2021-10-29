
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
NBI issues subpoena to Annabelle Rama over Pacquiao ex-aide controversy
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 10:58am

                           

                        

                                                                        
NBI issues subpoena to Annabelle Rama over Pacquiao ex-aide controversy
Celebrity couple Eddie Gutierrez and Annabelle Rama with Sen. Manny Pacquiao
Anabelle Rama via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) issued a subpoena yesterday for talent manager Annabelle Rama over the cyber libel complaint filed against her by Senator Manny Pacquiao's former aide Jayke Joson. 



In Niko Baua’s Twitter account, the ABS-CBN reporter shared that the subpoena was received by the village guard of the celebrity talent manager. 



“Just in: NBI Special Projects Team issues a subpoena for Annabelle Rama, after Jayke Joson filed a cyber libel complaint against her. Rama did not personally receive the subpoena, a village security guard received it instead,” he wrote. 



Jayke on Tuesday filed cyber libel and cyber-bullying complaints against the talent manager for accusing the former of theft, which she posted on social media along other claims.



 






 



Jayke was accompanied by his lawyer senatorial candidate Atty. Larry Gadon to the office of the NBI regional director Emeterio Dongallo Jr. — who also enlightened the media regarding the repercussions of cyber libel — to file a 16-page complaint.



“Mrs. Annabelle Rama has maliciously accused Jayke Joson of theft on her social media accounts, Instagram and Twitter, which were taken by mainstream media. Her malicious claims for being a partisan were only meant to destroy the credibility of Joson,” Gadon said.



“We have strong evidences of cyber libel and cyber-bullying against Annabelle Rama. At the same time, she did not refute nor deny her posting and the reports published quoting her claims. We want to teach Mrs Rama and other partisans some lessons for telling pure lies to discredit Mr. Joson. We want her to go to jail,” he added. 



Joson, meanwhile, said in jest that the case is his birthday gift to Rama, who will celebrate her 69th birthday on October 31.



After Jayke filed the case, Annabelle said in an ABS-CBN report that she is always right and she won over all her cases. 



“I am always right. Lahat ng kaso ko pinanalo ko. Tumigil na siya, stop using me. Hindi naman ako kandidato. Kung hindi, ilalabas ko pa mga baho niya at lahat ‘yon, may ebidensya,” Annabelle said. 



RELATED: Jayke Joson files cyber libel complaint vs Annabelle Rama


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ANABELLE RAMA
                                                      JAYKE JOSON
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 LJ Reyes says ex Paulo reached out after breakup with Paolo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LJ Reyes says ex Paulo reached out after breakup with Paolo


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes revealed that her old flame Paulo Avelino reached out to her upon learning that she had troubles with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Broadcaster Anthony Taberna criticized Rappler Chief Executive Officer Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize Award,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 In new Boy Abunda interview, LJ Reyes admits Paolo Contis hard to forgive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
In new Boy Abunda interview, LJ Reyes admits Paolo Contis hard to forgive


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes admitted that she still has not forgiven former partner Paolo Contis. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LJ Reyes willing to go to Baguio with a friend
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LJ Reyes willing to go to Baguio with a friend


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress LJ Reyes is willing to go to Baguio with a friend. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jayke Joson files cyber libel complaint vs Annabelle Rama
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jayke Joson files cyber libel complaint vs Annabelle Rama


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Businessman Jayke Joson on Tuesday filed cyber libel and cyber-bullying complaints against talent manager Annabelle Rama-Gutierrez...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Super happy': Albie Casi&ntilde;o calls ex Andi Eigenmann 'super fat' in PBB tell-all
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Super happy': Albie Casiño calls ex Andi Eigenmann 'super fat' in PBB tell-all


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 28 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Actor Albie Casiño revealed that he’s tired of covering up for ex-girlfriend Andi Eigenmann. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kylie Padilla shares what she has to change to move on from Aljur Abrenica
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kylie Padilla shares what she has to change to move on from Aljur Abrenica


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla revealed her idea of moving forward. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Andrea Torres starts filming Pasional in Argentina
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Andrea Torres starts filming Pasional in Argentina


                              

                                                                  By Rossane Ramos |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso star Andrea Torres is now in Argentina to start filming for her upcoming international film Pasional.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maureen Wroblewitz pursues acting dream after pageant stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maureen Wroblewitz pursues acting dream after pageant stint


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
First, it was modeling, then hosting and recently, pageantry. Maureen Wroblewitz may foray into a plethora of career choices...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Richard Somes expresses his mind from celluloid to canvas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Richard Somes expresses his mind from celluloid to canvas


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
From expressing his creativity in the moving images of film, Richard Somes extends and explores it further on the two-dimensional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with