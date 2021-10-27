
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
First ever Cebu-based national pageant Hiyas ng Pilipinas opens applications for 2022
                        

                           
Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 5:57pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
First ever Cebu-based national pageant Hiyas ng Pilipinas opens applications forÂ 2022
The Hiyas ng Pilipinas organization is headed by Miss Grand International Philippines 2018 Eva Psychee Patalinjug 
Bb. Pilipinas via Eva Psychee Patalinjug's Instagram account
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — With appointee Shannon Tampon leaving for Egypt in time for the Miss Elite World pre-pageant activities and events leading to the coronation night on October 29, the Hiyas ng Pilipinas organization has opened its doors for applications to its 2022 pageant search.



The Cebu-based organization, with headquarters in Mandaue City, has enumerated the guidelines to be followed by aspiring entrants. These are:



    
	
  • A candidate must be 18 to 27 years old on the date of the coronation night;
    • 
	
  • She must stand at the minimum height of 5'3" tall;
    • 
	
  • Must be a Filipino citizen, or with Filipino descent, and a passport holder;
    • 
	
  • She must be single;
    • 
	
  • Never been married nor has borne children;
    • 
	
  • Is, at least, a high-school graduate; and
    • 
	
  • Must not be an applicant in any major pageant during the duration of the competition.
    • 




Hiyas is a Filipino term for "jewel," a precious object like a pearl. Thus, Hiyas ng Pilipinas is the queen coming out from a giant clam bearing the crown and the pearl itself.



In its logo, the clam rays behind the queen represents the first eight provinces of the Philippines that fought against the conqueror of our freedom. The color gold represents energy in which the country is very known for, because of our warm climate and hospitality.



It also represents confidence, success, and elegance. It symbolizes one, whose people from different cultures, will be unified. This makes us think of how gold never tarnishes nor rusts, and how it should also be a quality for unity. True unity should withstand the test of exposure and time - so explains the organization's mantra.



The Hiyas ng Pilipinas organization is headed by beauty titlist Eva Patalinjug, with key officers Rian Fernandez, Karla Tandoy, Jessell Saniel, Sugar Borja Sagarino, Roy Erwin Tizon, Alma Maria, and Auguste Pepito.



Interested parties may fill out and submit their applications to the organization's Web site, www.hiyasngpilipinas.com.



The deadline for submission will be on November 15, 2021. Some of the titles to be won include the HNP Elite World and HNP Tourism Queen International crowns.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      EVA PSYCHEE PATALINJUG
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anthony Taberna sarcastically congratulates Maria Ressa for winning Nobel


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Broadcaster Anthony Taberna criticized Rappler Chief Executive Officer Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize Award,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Keep your dirty linens in the washroom': BB Gandanghari advises niece Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Keep your dirty linens in the washroom': BB Gandanghari advises niece Kylie Padilla, Aljur Abrenica


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Los Angeles-based model BB Gandanghari gave her reaction on the breakup issue involving her niece Kylie Padilla and Aljur...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ivana Alawi willing to date Joshua Garcia, denies romance with Marco Gumabao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ivana Alawi willing to date Joshua Garcia, denies romance with Marco Gumabao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Sexy actress and vlogger Ivana Alawi denied that she and actor Marco Gumabao are in a relationship. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Hindi po siya seryoso': Cristy Fermin reacts to Kylie Padilla interview with Jessica Soho
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Hindi po siya seryoso': Cristy Fermin reacts to Kylie Padilla interview with Jessica Soho


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin reacted on the interview of Kylie Padilla with Jessica Soho aired last weekend in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Let's do it in court': Kylie Padilla challenges Aljur Abrenica
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Let's do it in court': Kylie Padilla challenges Aljur Abrenica


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
In her tell-all interview with Jessica Soho for “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” that was aired on GMA yesterday, Kylie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'The Queen's Gambit's' Anya Taylor-Joy releases 'Downtown'&nbsp;covers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'The Queen's Gambit's' Anya Taylor-Joy releases 'Downtown' covers


                              

                                                                  By Kristofer Purnell |
                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Anya Taylor-Joy, the star of "The Queen's Gambit" and "Split," is expanding her talents further with the release of two cover...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinay Maureen Montagne makes it to Miss Globe Head-to-Head Challenge semifinals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinay Maureen Montagne makes it to Miss Globe Head-to-Head Challenge semifinals


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne is part of 18 semifinalists who qualified in the Head-to-Head challenge that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jayke Joson files cyber libel complaint vs Annabelle Rama
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jayke Joson files cyber libel complaint vs Annabelle Rama


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Businessman Jayke Joson on Tuesday filed cyber libel and cyber-bullying complaints against talent manager Annabelle Rama-Gutierrez...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipina model crowned Miss Earth New York 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipina model crowned Miss Earth New York 2021


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
With the 2021 Miss Earth virtual search in full swing, with its winner crowned on November 21, New York has already crowned...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              WATCH: Jollibee&rsquo;s short film tribute to Hidilyn Diaz tugs at the heart, inspires Filipinos
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
WATCH: Jollibee’s short film tribute to Hidilyn Diaz tugs at the heart, inspires Filipinos


                              
                              

                              

                                 
4 hours ago

                              

                              

                                 
Entertainment

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with