First ever Cebu-based national pageant Hiyas ng Pilipinas opens applications forÂ 2022

First ever Cebu-based national pageant Hiyas ng Pilipinas opens applications for 2022

MANILA, Philippines — With appointee Shannon Tampon leaving for Egypt in time for the Miss Elite World pre-pageant activities and events leading to the coronation night on October 29, the Hiyas ng Pilipinas organization has opened its doors for applications to its 2022 pageant search.

The Cebu-based organization, with headquarters in Mandaue City, has enumerated the guidelines to be followed by aspiring entrants. These are:

A candidate must be 18 to 27 years old on the date of the coronation night;

She must stand at the minimum height of 5'3" tall;

Must be a Filipino citizen, or with Filipino descent, and a passport holder;

She must be single;

Never been married nor has borne children;

Is, at least, a high-school graduate; and

Must not be an applicant in any major pageant during the duration of the competition.

Hiyas is a Filipino term for "jewel," a precious object like a pearl. Thus, Hiyas ng Pilipinas is the queen coming out from a giant clam bearing the crown and the pearl itself.

In its logo, the clam rays behind the queen represents the first eight provinces of the Philippines that fought against the conqueror of our freedom. The color gold represents energy in which the country is very known for, because of our warm climate and hospitality.

It also represents confidence, success, and elegance. It symbolizes one, whose people from different cultures, will be unified. This makes us think of how gold never tarnishes nor rusts, and how it should also be a quality for unity. True unity should withstand the test of exposure and time - so explains the organization's mantra.

The Hiyas ng Pilipinas organization is headed by beauty titlist Eva Patalinjug, with key officers Rian Fernandez, Karla Tandoy, Jessell Saniel, Sugar Borja Sagarino, Roy Erwin Tizon, Alma Maria, and Auguste Pepito.

Interested parties may fill out and submit their applications to the organization's Web site, www.hiyasngpilipinas.com.

The deadline for submission will be on November 15, 2021. Some of the titles to be won include the HNP Elite World and HNP Tourism Queen International crowns.