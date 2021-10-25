First to cheat? Kylie Padilla answers allegations in Jessica Soho interview

Kylie Padilla being interviewed by Jessica Soho on "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho" on October 21, 2021, aired on October 24, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Kylie Padilla answered point-by-point the allegations thrown at her over her breakup with Kapamilya actor Aljur Abrenica.

In an exclusive tell-all interview with Jessica Soho last October 21, which was then aired on GMA’s “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” yesterday, Kylie addressed her fans and Aljur’s accusations that she was allegedly the first to cheat and to destroy their family.

How is she now?

“Honestly, I’m doing good kasi I just finished a project and I just moved into a new house so I’m doing really good,” Kylie told Jessica when asked how is she amid the controversy.

Jessica commented that Kylie looks like someone who is not hurdling any challenges.

“Kailangan kasi eh. May mga anak akong nakatingin. As much as possible, I don’t want to make it hard,” Kylie said.

Why she agreed to be interviewed

When Jessica asked Kylie why she agreed to speak up, Kylie said she did so because she was surprised with Aljur’s statement.

“Yes. ‘Yung mga lumabas na statement, medyo nagulat din ako. It’s unfair if I don’t have a say ‘cause I was part of the marriage. Dalawa kami,” she said.

“Gusto kong matapos ‘yung nangyayari sa’min na friends kami but parang nagiiba yata ‘yung ihip ng hangin.”

First to cheat, wreck their family?

Before Jessica went to straightway ask Kylie about her reaction to Aljur’s accusation, she first apologized for asking such sensitive and personal topic.

“Ang dami kong pwedeng sabihin na ikakasira n’ya ‘cause we were both in the marriage but I choose to keep quiet na lang about the details,” Kylie said. “‘Di naman makakatulong sa’kin eh. He knows what he did wrong. I know what I did wrong.”

She denied having an extramarital affair while they were still together and being the one who Aljur called to have “wrecked” their family.

“Na-hurt ako, sobra, sa sinabi n’yang that I wrecked the family. Hindi ko inexpect ‘yun kasi we had an agreement – sabay tayong magpapainterview para kahit after nito kahit maghihiwalay na tayo, we’re still united front. Iisipin pa rin namin na family pa rin kami,” she said.

“In my defense, while we were formally married, I never had any extramarital relationships with other men. That is my truth,” she stressed.

“Okay sana kung ginawa ko eh. I would say ‘I’m sorry.’ Pero hindi talaga eh. And that’s what they keep at throwing at me! Paano naman ako aamin sa bagay na hindi ko naman ginawa?”

She was just laughing at blind items saying she had an affair because she had no time to have an affair; she was focused on being a hands-on mom.

“S’yempre when you say ‘cheated,’ unang nasa isip ng mga tao, nanlalake. So talagang in your minds talagang ginawa ko ‘yun. I mean, may mga blind item that said that. Sa’n nanggagaling ang mga ‘to kasi kung totoo talaga, aamin ako! It’s like, ‘di talaga s’ya totoo kaya natatawa na lang ako!” she enthused.

“Pa’no ako magkakaro’n ng oras? I was breastfeeding my second (son). Paano ako aalis? Kung gusto n’yo ng ebidensya, tanungin n’yo ‘yung mga yaya ko.”

Affair with JM de Guzman?

Jessica asked Kylie if rumors between Kylie and actor JM de Guzman were true, to which Kylie reiterated: “Natatawa na lang din ako. Kasi, nag-usap na kami ni JM d’yan eh. Natatawa lang kami na parang (sabi ni JM), ‘Wow, pa’no nasali pangalang ko d’yan? ‘Di ko alam, pasensya na, sorry’.”

Related: 'Magkaibigan lang kami': Kylie Padilla denies JM de Guzman reason for breakup with Aljur Abrenica

Suffering in silence

It was last February when Kylie started posting hints that their marriage is on the rocks, until it was her dad, Robin, who admitted about the split last July.

“This February I started to open the door so everyone could have a say. But for me kasi that time, I was suffering. I didn’t know how to handle what I was going through. And I’m sorry, I learned from that mistake. We do want to blame each other. Maybe we can do that in the right place. Not on social media,” she recalled.

She apologized for her cryptic posts and said that she only said those because she was hurting.

"If I say my side, hindi s’ya makakatulong. So in some way, I’m still trying to protect what I can kasi ayoko talagang tuluyan nang gumulo kasi lalaki ‘yung mga anak ko. Mapapanood nila ‘to. And ayokong makita nilang… As a mother, I have to protect what I can. I promised not to cry, but you know… I suffered in silence eh. I suffered really bad in February that’s why nakapagpost ako. Ayokong magstay dun sa suffering and pain and hate kasi lahat ‘yan pinagdaanan ko. Naglasing ako nu’n, ‘yung mga ginawa ng mga nagmomove-on, I did it. I did it in private so that hindi sila gagaya. I’m trying to be a better person na lang."

Aljur cheated?

When asked by Jessica if Aljur indeed had a third party, Kylie said: “Yes, there are three women that came out. ‘Yun na lang ang sasabihin ko.”

“It shows you a lot why I chose to end it kasi I wanna grow. I wanna grow as a person. And I wanna be a better mother. These circumstances sa marriage namin, parang feeling ko, parang hindi ko magagawa ‘yon. ‘Yung sinabi n’ya na parang I wrecked the family, it’s because I decided na ayoko na and I wanna be a better person and I wanna be happy. And I want him to be happy. Kaming dalawa ‘yung iniisip ko when I decided that. And if you ask him now, he agrees. Okay ‘yung mga nangyari kasi happy na s’ya. Happy na ako so I’m confused about why he’s doing this, because we both agreed.”

Kylie, however, clarified that Aljur’s alleged cheating was just “just the last straw” and they broke up not only because of it. There were rumors saying that the couple had money problems and that Aljur was allegedly not a good provider, but the actress did not mention these at the interview.

“The decision to end the marriage was hard on me. I believed in making it work, eh. But I felt like for the longest time I felt alone in the marriage. ‘Yung cheating was just the last straw. Ang daming nangyari, which is why I can’t say kung ano’ng lahat ng nangyaring ‘yon because I’m trying to protect nga what I can. Mahirap sa’kin kaya nga I say, it’s enough.”

What Robin said

According to Kylie, her dad has not spoken to her about what happened: “Hindi ko pa s’ya nakakausap eh. But I think he wants me to handle it.”

No regrets leaving ‘Encantadia’

Jessica mentioned that last 2017, Kylie had to leave her biggest showbiz break so far, as the lead star Amihan in the remake of GMA’s high-rating fantasy series “Encantadia,” to marry Aljur. Soho then asked Kylie if she had regrets that her role in the series was cut short because of this.

“Wala. Kasi si Alas ‘yung nasa t’yan ko nu’n eh. I wanted to be a mom,” Kylie said.

Was Aljur worth it?

When asked if Aljur was worth it, Kylie said: “Alam mo, we were so good during that time. Sobrang ‘yun ‘yung pinaka the best times nu’ng relationship namin. Kasi we’ve been together for 10 years na. Married for three. Pero ‘yun nu’ng mga time na ‘yun, naappreciate ko s’ya as a husband, as a person, lalo na during those days.”

Even if she was hurt and she is in pain, she still hopes for the best between her and Aljur for the sake of their sons.

“Ayoko kasing gawing negative lahat eh. There were good moments naman and I don’t want to throw them away kasi kahit papano, in my kids, they’re still a pat of their dad. I want them to see their dad in a good way para ‘pag nakikita ko ‘yung mga anak ko, tatay n’yo ‘yun, you should be proud,” she said.

Unfair for women

Kylie agreed with Jessica that when parents had to split, it is always the woman who takes in all the brunt.

“I’m angry kasi I’m raising my children. They don’t see that. Sobrang unfair. Pero you have to be strong kaso in our society din, kung hahayaan kong magpaapekto sa mga sinasabi nila, ‘di ko mapapalaki ‘yung mga anak ko na sane ako. Ayokong makita nila ‘yun. Kaya nga gaya ng sinabi ko kanina, humuhugot talaga ako sa kanila para makita nila na, ‘Kaya ng mom ko. Kaya ko rin’.”

How kids reacted to the split

“They’re good, they’re happy,” Kylie said of her kids when Jessica asked how they were.

Kylie, however, admitted that her kids were also longing for Aljur.

“May mga nakakalungkot lang na moments minsan na hinahanap nila ‘yung tatay nila. Sasabihin ko lang, ‘Magkikita din kayo, don’t worry’.”

She shared that their kids witnessed some of their conflict, which is also why she chose to end their relationship, so that their children would not grow up seeing them always like that.

“They witnessed some of it, the last few months of our marriage, which is also isa sa mga dahilan na nagchoose ako to end it na lang. Gusto ko nang iwasan na tumagal na nakikita ‘yun because I don’t want them to think na normal ‘yun sa isang relasyon.”

Kylie recalled that she, too, grew up seeing how the relationship between her mom Liezl and her dad Robin transpired, so she does not want her kids to experience the same.

“Ayoko na ng toxic kasi pinagdaanan ko na ‘yun nu’ng I was younger. Alam ko ‘yung pakiramdam. Gusto kong protektahan ‘yung mga anak ko sa gan’ong set-up,” she shared.

She, however, clarified that what she experienced in childhood has made her stronger to face challenges like the one she experiences.

“I’m strong. My parents raised me strong,” she declared.

“Kung masesave ko pa sana ‘yung friendship namin, tuwing magkikita kami para kunin ‘yung mga bata, okay kami. Ayokong tuluyan na sirain ko s’ya o magbatuhan kami. Hindi ‘yun ‘yung gusto kong mangyari eh. Saka ngayon, kahit tanungin ako ng mga tao, I still want him to be happy. Sana talaga, we both move forward from this and we both end up happy.”

Moved on?

According to Kylie, if only Aljur did not post his accusations, she would have been on a continuous track to moving on.

“I was doing really well. ‘Yung statement lang, medyo nasaktan ako ng konti because ayoko sanang pumunta d’un. But in all aspects of my life, I’m doing really well,” she told Jessica.

Message for Aljur

When Soho asked her for a message to her ex, Kylie said: “’Wag natin kalimutan to be parents for our children and sana, ma-save pa natin ‘yung friendship after this. And sana, iwasan natin mag-away. Let’s do it in the right place. ‘Wag na sa public. ‘Yun lang hinihingi ko, please.”

In a press conference last Saturday, Aljur said he posted out of impulse: “Well, I’m not proud sa nangyari. The reason why nagawa ko iyon… Out of impulse. Kasi I felt like nasadsad na ‘ko eh, natulak, nabugbog na ako. Pamilya ko pa rin sila. May pagkakamali din ako. At for the sake of our children, si Alas and Axl, gusto ko lang matapos ito. She’s still the mother of my children. May pinagsamahan pa rin kami. I will never forget that. Pinagpapasalamat ko iyon. Nasabi ko na lahat ng gusto kong sabihin. Hindi ko na s’ya gusto pang i-elaborate dahil pamilya ko pa rin sila.”

RELATED: ‘Stop your lies’: Cousin defends Kylie, Robin Padilla vs Aljur Abrenica