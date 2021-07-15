'Magkaibigan lang kami': Kylie Padilla denies JM de Guzman reason for breakup with Aljur Abrenica

MANILA, Philippines — After Aljur Abrenica was incriminated in alleged third party issues with past co-stars, his wife, actress Kylie Padilla, has also been dragged in cheating allegations.

Kylie denied the rumor that JM de Guzman was a third party in her marriage to Aljur.

"Magkaibigan lang kami ni JM. This is not true," she replied on her Instagram post.

Kylie's reply came after a fan, who goes by the user name @sfb_mryjn, asked this question: "Totoo po ba na kaya mo iniwan si Aljur dahil high maintenance ka po at di afford ni Aljur luho mo? Tapos po maraming mayayaman ang nanliligaw sa you pati mga artista at isa dun si @1migueldeguzman. Yun po kasi ang Sabi ni Xian Gaza eh salamat po."

The Instagram user mentioned Gaza, a personality who got involved in several controversial issues with other actors.

Kylie's husband, Aljur, has been dragged in cheating allegations with several co-stars, including his leading lady, Cindy Miranda, in the upcoming movie "Nerisa."

Cindy, a former beauty queen, denied the allegation.

The issue of cheating broke out after Aljur's father-in-law, Robin Padilla, said that there's allegedly a third party in the couple's breakup. Robin sat with talent manager/comedian Ogie Diaz for the latter's YouTube channel.

Kylie said that she and Aljur are working on a "healthy co-parenting set-up" with their sons, Alas and Axl.

