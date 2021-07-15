




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
'Magkaibigan lang kami': Kylie Padilla denies JM de Guzman reason for breakup with Aljur Abrenica
Actors Kylie Padilla, JM de Guzman
Kylie Padilla, JM de Guzman via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
'Magkaibigan lang kami': Kylie Padilla denies JM de Guzman reason for breakup with Aljur Abrenica

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Kathleen A. Llemit (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2021 - 2:51pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After Aljur Abrenica was incriminated in alleged third party issues with past co-stars, his wife, actress Kylie Padilla, has also been dragged in cheating allegations.



Kylie denied the rumor that JM de Guzman was a third party in her marriage to Aljur.





"Magkaibigan lang kami ni JM. This is not true," she replied on her Instagram post.



Kylie's reply came after a fan, who goes by the user name @sfb_mryjn, asked this question: "Totoo po ba na kaya mo iniwan si Aljur dahil high maintenance ka po at di afford ni Aljur luho mo? Tapos po maraming mayayaman ang nanliligaw sa you pati mga artista at isa dun si @1migueldeguzman. Yun po kasi ang Sabi ni Xian Gaza eh salamat po."



The Instagram user mentioned Gaza, a personality who got involved in several controversial issues with other actors.



Kylie's husband, Aljur, has been dragged in cheating allegations with several co-stars, including his leading lady, Cindy Miranda, in the upcoming movie "Nerisa."



Cindy, a former beauty queen, denied the allegation.



The issue of cheating broke out after Aljur's father-in-law, Robin Padilla, said that there's allegedly a third party in the couple's breakup. Robin sat with talent manager/comedian Ogie Diaz for the latter's YouTube channel.



Kylie said that she and Aljur are working on a "healthy co-parenting set-up" with their sons, Alas and Axl.



RELATED: Aljur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split: Maika Rivera denies third party accusations


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALJUR ABRENICA
                                                      JM DE GUZMAN
                                                      KYLIE PADILLA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'May franchise kami kasi we pay our taxes': GMA's Doctolero reacts to ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'May franchise kami kasi we pay our taxes': GMA's Doctolero reacts to ABS-CBN director's 'basura' remark


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Doctolero continued by posing a question on which Filipino series classifies as world-class but features the undeniable Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN director on network loyalty: 'Aanhin ang franchise kung basura ang trabaho?'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN director on network loyalty: 'Aanhin ang franchise kung basura ang trabaho?'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
When ABS-CBN Entertainment reporter MJ Felipe remarked that it was good to see him remain loyal to the network, the director...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Awesome' but 'difficult': Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil on Binibining Pilipinas 2021 judging experience
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Awesome' but 'difficult': Liza Soberano, Enrique Gil on Binibining Pilipinas 2021 judging experience


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya on- and off-screen couple Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil were among the judges at the 57th edition of Binibining...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Malaking kawalan': Kapamilyas react to ABS-CBN shutdown anniversary, loyalty amid stars' GMA transfer
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Malaking kawalan': Kapamilyas react to ABS-CBN shutdown anniversary, loyalty amid stars' GMA transfer


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The stars of the upcoming iWant mini-series "My Sunset Girl" shared their thoughts on their embattled network, ABS-CBN,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robin Padilla finds ally after slammed over 'Muslim advice' for Aljur Abrenica
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robin Padilla finds ally after slammed over 'Muslim advice' for Aljur Abrenica


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Robin Padilla found an ally after getting heavy criticism for advising his daughter Kylie Padilla to let her husband...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Nawat gets wish to have Philippines' 3rd Samantha for Miss Grand International
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nawat gets wish to have Philippines' 3rd Samantha for Miss Grand International


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Cavite province representative Samantha Panlilio was recently crowned as Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pop star Olivia Rodrigo pushes Biden's youth vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo pushes Biden's youth vaccination drive


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American teen pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo said Wednesday she is "in awe" of White House efforts to get Americans...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meghan Markle to make animated adventure series for Netflix
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meghan Markle to make animated adventure series for Netflix


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain's Prince Harry, is to produce an animated adventure series for Netflix...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Britney Spears wins right to new lawyer in battle to remove dad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Britney Spears wins right to new lawyer in battle to remove dad


                              

                                                                  By Andrew Marszal |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
An emotional Britney Spears scored a victory in her bid to end her father's control of her affairs Wednesday, as a judge ruled...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gossip Girl stars on how reboot explores impact of social media
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gossip Girl stars on how reboot explores impact of social media


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The reboot of the hit 2000s show introduces viewers to a new generation of New York private school teens under ‘social...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with