'Wala akong sinirang pamilya': AJ Raval apologizes to Kylie Padilla, denies being Aljur Abrenicaâ€™s mistress

'Wala akong sinirang pamilya': AJ Raval apologizes to Kylie Padilla, denies being Aljur Abrenica’s mistress

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy star AJ Raval apologized to fellow actress Kylie Padilla but denies being the third party to Kylie’s split with husband, actor Aljur Abrenica.

In a brief TikTok statement posted Wednesday, AJ broke her silence about the issue because her family is already being affected by it. She said she only thought about sharing Aljur's statement, in which the actor claimed that it was Kylie who cheated first, on social media because she is so hurt by the accusations thrown at her.

“Hindi naman sa nakikisawsaw ako sa issue. Shinare ko ‘yun ‘cause I’m trying to protect myself and my family also. ‘Cause people are accusing me sa mga bagay na hindi ko naman ginawa,” she said.

She claimed to have never wrecked Kylie and Aljur’s family and vowed to never do something like that.

“Tinatawag nila akong kabit, tinatawag nila akong homewrecker, which is ‘di naman totoo. Wala akong sinirang pamilya. Never akong maninira ng pamilya. Pati ‘yung family ko nadadamay na, ‘yung parents ko.”

According to AJ, at first, she tried to accept what people are saying about her. But now, she couldn’t take the bashing anymore because even her mom is already hurting and crying.

“Nu’ng una, tinatanggap ko pa ‘yung mga sinasabi sa’kin ng mga tao pero ngayon, nadadamay family ko, sobrang affected ako. ‘Yung nanay ko nakikita kong umiiyak, naapektuhan ako du’n.”

She clarified that she did not speak up earlier because she does not have the right to meddle on whatever is going on between Aljur and Kylie.

“Well, to be honest, wala talaga akong pakialam sa issue nila before. Narinig ko na ‘yun pero never akong naglabas ng kahit anong statement or what tungkol du’n kasi wala talaga akong right para magsalita tungkol sa issue na ‘yun. Silang dalawa lang ang pwedeng magsalita du’n. And shinare ko lang ‘yun siguro dala ng emosyon kasi I’m hurting.”

She repeatedly apologized to Kylie and everyone who were affected by the scandal.

“I’m really sorry sa lahat ng mga naapektuhan, sa mga nagalit, I’m really sorry. And also kay Kylie, I’m sorry kung shinare ko ‘yung statement na ‘yun. It’s not my intention to hurt anybody. I was just trying to protect myself.”

She admitted that she was also at fault.

“Kaya lang mali ‘yung way ko pero narealize ko rin na baka nga tama kayo. I’m too immature and I need to grow.”

She professed that her mental health is already being affected by what is happening, so she decided to delete all her Instagram posts and plans to go on a social media break.

“Sana mapatawad n’yo ‘ko… Maraming, maraming salamat sa mga nagmamahal sa’kin, sa mga sumusuporta… Ayoko na. Gusto ko na lang po ng peace. Sana matapos na ‘to kasi bugbog na talaga ‘yung mental health ko. ‘Di ko na kaya. Magsosocial media detox muna. Siguro, next year na ko babalik sa social media.”

It can be recalled that rumors started to circulate that AJ and Aljur were allegedly having an affair after photos of them holding hands and putting each other’s arms over each other while shopping in a mall became viral online.

Prior to AJ, Aljur earlier released a Facebook statement, alleging Kylie to be the one who cheated first and the one who "wrecked" their family.

