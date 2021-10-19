
































































 




   

   









Entertainment
                        
Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson share sexy photos from Boracay getaway
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 2:25pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson share sexy photos from Boracay getaway
Celebrity couple Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto
Julia Barreto via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson recently enjoyed a Boracay vacation together.



In her Instagram account, Julia posted photos of her wearing an orange swimsuit, flaunting her beach body. 



"Keeps getting better (every day)," Julia wrote. 



In her Instagram story, Julia also posted a photo of her with boyfriend Gerald having a sweet moment in the island paradise. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)








 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Julia (@juliabarretto)








 



Gerald, meanwhile, posted on his Instagram story a video of Julia enjoying a boat tour.



Gerald admitted their relationship earlier this year after years of speculations. 



RELATED: Julia Barretto ready to have own family with Gerald Anderson next year

 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                           or sign in with