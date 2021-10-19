Julia Barretto, Gerald Anderson share sexy photos from Boracay getaway

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson recently enjoyed a Boracay vacation together.

In her Instagram account, Julia posted photos of her wearing an orange swimsuit, flaunting her beach body.

"Keeps getting better (every day)," Julia wrote.

In her Instagram story, Julia also posted a photo of her with boyfriend Gerald having a sweet moment in the island paradise.

Gerald, meanwhile, posted on his Instagram story a video of Julia enjoying a boat tour.

Gerald admitted their relationship earlier this year after years of speculations.

