AJ Raval reiterates she's not the reason behind Ajur Abrenica, Kylie Padilla split

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval cleared her name as the third party that caused the breakup of Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla.

In her Facebook account, AJ said she’s a good person and won't do anything bad to others.

“JUST TO BE CLEAR, HINDI AKO ANG NAGING THIRD PARTY. OKAY GUYS?” she said.

“MABUTI AKONG TAO AT HINDI KO KAYANG GUMAWA NG MASAMA, KUNG MAKA BASH NAMAN KAYO PARANG NAKAPATAY AKO NG TAO HAHAHA,” she added.

The Viva actress also thanked her loyal fans who are supporting her despite the controversy.

“THANK YOU SA MGA NAKAKAINTINDI AT SA SUPPORT NA NATATANGGAP KO NA APPRECIATE KO KAYONG LAHAT. SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE,” she said.

AJ recently admitted that Aljur is courting her. They were spotted getting cozy in a mall but said that they are still in the getting-to-know stage.

