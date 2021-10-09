
































































 




   

   









'Kesa naman dignidad': Angelica Panganiban fires back at basher
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 9, 2021 | 4:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Kesa naman dignidad': Angelica Panganiban fires back at basher
Actress Angelica Panganiban
Angelica Panganiban via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban fired back at a basher who body-shamed her for wearing pink. 



Angelica was one of the celebrities who wore pink on the day Vice President Leni Robredo announced her candidacy for president in the 2022 polls. 



In her Instagram account, Angelica posted a back photo of her wearing a fitted jogging pants near a pool. 



Angelica only captioned the post with pink heart emojis. 










In the comment section, an Instagram user body shamed her. 



“Nakakawala ng pwet ang pink,” Instagram user @iamvictoria888 commented on Angelica. 



“@iamvictoria888 kesa naman ng dignidad,” Angelica replied. 



Apart from the basher, celebrities such as Maxene Magalona, Antoinette Jadaone, to name a few commented on Angelica’s post expressing their support. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

