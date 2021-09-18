Miss World Philippines 2021 canceled again. Will final show be back in Manila?

MANILA, Philippines — After setting a final show date and venue, the Miss World-Philippines organization had to cancel the pageant after the OIongapo City government aired its side for not giving in to the organization's proposal.

Initially, the coronotion night of the Miss World Philippines was set on September 19 at the SMX Olongapo City Convention Center.

In a news update by local network CLTV 36, Olongapo City Mayor Lenj Paulino said in Tagalog, that some sections of the convention center were not in sync or did not conform with the stage design of the show. He also cited the rising cases of COVID-19 in the city of Olongapo.

MWP has yet to issue a new advisory as to the date and venue of its ever-changing final show status.

Pageant fans have observed how the show has taken too long to culminate because Dindi Pajares and John Adajar, who both competed in Poland for their respective Supra titles, have already returned to Manila and completed their quarantine requirements for traveling.

They even joked that since Dindi is technically a candidate of the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant despite her Supra appointment, she could still rejoin the pageant and win for herself a new title.

Even if the final show happens anytime this month, with the entire metro under the new quarantine protocol, the winner has barely two months to prepare for the international finals in Puerto Rico.

After Dindi's appointment to the Supra crown, I don't think the appointment of winners to the other MWP crowns would sit well with the sponsors and the candidates themselves — all of whom prepared for a physical pageant and finished several challenges in the last two months.

Stay tuned for upcoming updates to the new MWP coronation night schedule.

