Inigo Pascual to star with Susan Sarandon in Fox's musical drama 'Monarch'
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 11:50am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Inigo Pascual to star with Susan Sarandon in Fox's musical drama 'Monarch'
Inigo is also part of “Asia Rising Forever,” a special four-hour global online concert by 88rising, which seeks to celebrate the most exciting Asian talent from around the world. The virtual music festival happened on May 6.
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Inigo Pascual will lead the cast of Fox's upcoming musical drama "Monarch."



In a report by Deadline, Inigo will star alongside Susan Sarandon, Albie Roman, Anna Friel, Trace Adkins and Beth Ditto.



In his Instagram account, Inigo posted newsclips of the news, saying it was his "craziest birthday."



“THE NEWS IS OUT!!! SWIPE SWIPE SWIPE. CRAZIEST BIRTHDAY. Sorry for keeping it for so long!!” Inigo captioned the post. 



 










 



The son of Piolo Pascual will play as Ace Grayson, a phenomenal singer dreaming of being a star like his grandfather. 



Created by Melissa London Hilfers, "Monarch" is produced by Michael Rauch, Gail Berman, Hend Baghdady and Jason Owen. Hason Ensler will direct and produce the first episode.  

 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

