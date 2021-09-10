Will Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez allow children to join 'Pinoy Big Brother'?

MANILA, Philippines — If she would have her way, Toni Gonzaga would not want her children to join "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) in the future.

"Ang feeling ko, kami ni Bianca, pareho ang sagot namin. Kung kami ang masusunod, siyempre ayaw namin kasi ayaw namin kasi na-try na namin e. Alam na namin 'yung hindi lang siya physical challenge e. It's a mental, emotional rollercoaster na pagdadaanan nila," she explained.

"PBB" was among her initial assignments in 2005 after switching networks from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN. She was recruited to be among its hosts together with Mariel Rodriguez. Willie Revillame was its main host.

Her co-host Bianca Gonzalez, who herself was a contestant for first Celebrity Edition in 2006, agreed.



"Agree. Ang natutunan ko nama, ang mga tao, iba-ibang ang level ng gusto nilang ishare sa publiko. 'Yung iba sobrang private, 'yung iba kahit segundo ng araw nila shine-share nila," Bianca said.

Toni, however, said that when she will be asked in the future by her son, she will just have to support him.

"But you know, feeling ko kasi ang mga magulang ang role namin is to support and love our children unconditionally and we cannot impose (on) them. We cannot tell them what not to do and what to do. Kung ano 'yung desire ng puso nila 'pag malaki na sila, kung doon papunta, s'yempre, lulunok ka na lang. Ugh," Toni noted.

She's currently busy being mother to her son Sev with director/producer Paul Soriano. Bianca, on the other hand, is married to cager JC Intal and is mother to Lucia and Carmen.

When they were asked another hypothetical question, if they would still be willing to host PBB in their old age, Toni replied affirmatively.

"I think pareho kami ng feelings. For as long as they need our service, nandito kami for 'PBB'," Toni said.

"PBB" is gearing up for its 10th season with auditions for the adult, regular housemates ongoing this month. They are also going to hold auditions for teens and celebrities.

