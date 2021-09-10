







































































 




   

   









Will Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez allow children to join 'Pinoy Big Brother'?

                        

                        
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 10, 2021 | 1:53pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Will Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez allow children to join 'Pinoy Big Brother'?
Host Toni Gonzaga with son Seve 
Toni Gonzaga via Instagram

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — If she would have her way, Toni Gonzaga would not want her children to join "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) in the future.



"Ang feeling ko, kami ni Bianca, pareho ang sagot namin. Kung kami ang masusunod, siyempre ayaw namin kasi ayaw namin kasi na-try na namin e. Alam na namin 'yung hindi lang siya physical challenge e. It's a mental, emotional rollercoaster na pagdadaanan nila," she explained.



"PBB" was among her initial assignments in 2005 after switching networks from GMA-7 to ABS-CBN. She was recruited to be among its hosts together with Mariel Rodriguez. Willie Revillame was its main host.



Her co-host Bianca Gonzalez, who herself was a contestant for first Celebrity Edition in 2006, agreed.



 










 

"Agree. Ang natutunan ko nama,  ang mga tao, iba-ibang ang level ng gusto nilang ishare sa publiko. 'Yung iba sobrang private, 'yung iba kahit segundo ng araw nila shine-share nila," Bianca said.



Toni, however, said that when she will be asked in the future by her son, she will just have to support him.



"But you know, feeling ko kasi ang mga magulang ang role namin is to support and love our children unconditionally and we cannot impose (on) them. We cannot tell them what not to do and what to do. Kung ano 'yung desire ng puso nila 'pag malaki na sila, kung doon papunta, s'yempre, lulunok ka na lang. Ugh," Toni noted.



She's currently busy being mother to her son Sev with director/producer Paul Soriano. Bianca, on the other hand, is married to cager JC Intal and is mother to Lucia and Carmen.



When they were asked another hypothetical question, if they would still be willing to host PBB in their old age, Toni replied affirmatively.



"I think pareho kami ng feelings. For as long as they need our service, nandito kami for 'PBB'," Toni said.



"PBB" is gearing up for its 10th season with auditions for the adult, regular housemates ongoing this month. They are also going to hold auditions for teens and celebrities.



RELATED: Who among 'Pinoy Big Brother' housemates are Robi Domingo's best picks?



'Pinoy Big Brother' not just artista search, favoring good-looking — Laurenti Dyogi, Bianca Gonzalez


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                 Will Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez allow children to join 'Pinoy Big Brother'?
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Will Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez allow children to join 'Pinoy Big Brother'?


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
If she would have her way, Toni Gonzaga would not want her children to join "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) in the future.

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 How nutritious meals helped an athlete, a teacher and a doctor become successful in life
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
How nutritious meals helped an athlete, a teacher and a doctor become successful in life


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Showing how success in life can start from Nutri-Sarap meals, Knorr has recently launched its newest purpose film, featuring...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Albert Martinez reveals secret behind 'katawang pangromansa' at 60
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 hours ago

                              
                              
Albert Martinez reveals secret behind 'katawang pangromansa' at 60


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Albert Martinez revealed his secret in looking younger than his age despite that he is now a senior citizen. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Solenn Heussaff gives advice to moms of picky eaters
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 hours ago

                              
                              
Solenn Heussaff gives advice to moms of picky eaters


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Solenn Heussaff is discovering what it means to have a two-year-old in the house. 

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 Pauleen Luna worries lack of social interaction affects daughter Tali
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Pauleen Luna worries lack of social interaction affects daughter Tali


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso TV host Pauleen Luna admitted that she’s worried that the lack of social interaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic...

                                                         


      

         

            
                                 COVID-19 has 'devastating' impact on fight against HIV, TB, malaria — Global Fund
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
COVID-19 has 'devastating' impact on fight against HIV, TB, malaria — Global Fund


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
"The impact of Covid-19 on the fight against HIV, TB and malaria and the communities we support has been devastating. For...

                                                         


      

         

            
