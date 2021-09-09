Rachel Peters flaunts 8-month baby bump

MANILA, Philippines — Former Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters flaunted her eight-month baby bump in a maternity shoot.

In her Instagram account, Rachel posted photos of her wearing a bohemian two-piece swimsuit.

“Only a month left of having you all to myself,” she captioned the post.

“Grateful to the team behind this shoot for making the time to capture a truly incredible and transformational time in my life,” he added.

Rachel documented her pregnancy journey on her Instagram account.

Rachel tied the knot with Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte in a civil ceremony last July. The couple announced that they are expecting their first baby last May.

