




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Rachel Peters flaunts 8-month baby bump
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 9, 2021 | 6:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Rachel Peters flaunts 8-month baby bump
Beauty queen Rachel Peters
Rachel Peters via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Former Miss Universe Philippines Rachel Peters flaunted her eight-month baby bump in a maternity shoot. 



In her Instagram account, Rachel posted photos of her wearing a bohemian two-piece swimsuit. 



“Only a month left of having you all to myself,” she captioned the post. 



“Grateful to the team behind this shoot for making the time to capture a truly incredible and transformational time in my life,” he added.  










Rachel documented her pregnancy journey on her Instagram account. 



Rachel tied the knot with Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte in a civil ceremony last July. The couple announced that they are expecting their first baby last May.



RELATED: Rachel Peters, Migz Villafuerte tie the knot in civil ceremony


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RACHEL PETERS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'I&rsquo;m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I’m sincerely sorry': Paolo Contis breaks silence over LJ Reyes breakup, Yen Santos


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis broke his silence on his breakup with long-time partner LJ Reyes as well as his rumored relationship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Joshua Garcia goes on beach trip with KathNiel, rumored girlfriend Ria Atayde
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joshua Garcia goes on beach trip with KathNiel, rumored girlfriend Ria Atayde


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed that on-screen partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, together with their friends,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Miss Universe Philippines 2021 posts candidates' tourism videos, fan votes' 'power' explained
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Miss Universe Philippines 2021 posts candidates' tourism videos, fan votes' 'power' explained


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
A few days prior to the Top 30 official candidates arriving at their official residence, the Miss Universe Philippines organization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Neil Salvacion joins 'PBB,' confirms Rabiya Mateo dumps him for crown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Neil Salvacion joins 'PBB,' confirms Rabiya Mateo dumps him for crown


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Medical worker Neil Salvacion, ex-boyfriend of Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo, joined ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 KC Concepcion ready for marriage, overcomes fear of commitment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KC Concepcion ready for marriage, overcomes fear of commitment


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Singer-actress KC Concepcion revealed that she’s ready to get married. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Albert Martinez compares sexy scenes with Kylie Verzosa, Joyce Jimenez
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Albert Martinez compares sexy scenes with Kylie Verzosa, Joyce Jimenez


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Albert Martinez revealed how he handled his sexy scenes with Kylie Verzosa as compared to his '90s co-star Joyce J...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Nakakagalit!': John Arcilla slams politicians prioritizing elections over pandemic
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Nakakagalit!': John Arcilla slams politicians prioritizing elections over pandemic


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
John Arcilla was enraged by politicians who are allegedly prioritizing the upcoming 2022 elections over the ongoing problems...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Official James Bond podcast to spill all of secret agent's secrets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Official James Bond podcast to spill all of secret agent's secrets


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
“No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast” will begin streaming on September 9 across all major podcast...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Anabelle Rama defends Jinkee Pacquiao from critic of million-peso OOTD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Anabelle Rama defends Jinkee Pacquiao from critic of million-peso OOTD


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Anabelle Rama went on a social media barrage to defend Jinkee Pacquiao against a certain showbiz reporter. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: First look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence new film


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hollywood celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence led the star-studded film "Don't Look Up" available on Netflix...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with