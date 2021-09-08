'Blue's Clues' ex-host Steve explains 'abrupt' exit, sends '90s kids sobbing

MANILA, Philippines — Former “Blue’s Clues” host Steve Burns explained his “abrupt” exit from the show for a special video on social media celebrating the show’s 25th anniversary.

Nickelodeon released a video on Wednesday with Steve reminiscing his time together with the show, sending '90s children sobbing.

Steve departed from the Nickelodeon program about a blue puppy in a 2002 episode "Steve Went to College," handing down the hosting duties to his brother, Joe.

"Hi, you got a second? You remember how when we were younger we used to run around and hang out with Blue, and find clues, and talk to Mr. Salt, and freak out about the mail, and do all the fun stuff? And then one day, I was like, 'Oh hey, guess what? Big news… I'm leaving,'" Steve said.

So about that time Steve went off to college… #BluesClues25 pic.twitter.com/O8NOM2eRjy — Nick Jr. (@nickjr) September 7, 2021

"I just kinda got up and went to college — and that was really challenging by the way but great because I got to use my mind and take a step at a time and now, I literally am doing many of the things that I wanted to do," he added.

Steve talked to his audience like the way he talked back then, telling them how proud he was for everything they've accomplished since the last time they saw each other.

"Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time. And it's just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues and now it's what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of that has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know," he said.

"And that's super cool. I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I'm super glad we're still friends…" he added.

Steve hosted "Blue's Clues" from the show's premiere in 1996 until his departure in 2002. He was replaced by Donovan Patton as Steve's younger brother Joe until it went off air in 2006. Filipino-American Josh dela Cruz is now the host of "Blue's Clues & You." The three hosts reunited for a series of videos celebrating the show's 25th anniversary.