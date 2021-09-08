




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Joshua Garcia goes on beach trip with KathNiel, rumored girlfriend Ria Atayde
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 8, 2021 | 12:29pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Joshua Garcia goes on beach trip with KathNiel, rumored girlfriend Ria Atayde
Joshua Garcia with his new found friends Ria Atayde, sweethearts Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda, and Patrick Sugui and Aeriel Garcia.
Joshua Garcia via Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed that on-screen partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, together with their friends, saved him from loneliness. 



In his Instagram account, Joshua posted photos of them at their recent beach trip. 



“These beautiful people saved me from drowning in loneliness,” Joshua wrote. 



He advised his followers to surround themselves with friends with positive energies. 



 










 



“Surround yourselves with positive energies during these times, my friends, because there are days in our lives that we all need to swim on our own. I am missing the sun and the gang,” he added. 



Apart from KathNiel, Joshua’s newfound friends include rumored girlfriend Ria Atayde, sweethearts Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda, and Patrick Sugui and Aeriel Garcia.



“Same. I feel you. Def looking forward to more memories and moments with all of you!” Ria commented.



“Can’t wait for the next one!” Kathryn added. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JOSHUA GARCIA
                                                      KATHNIEL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 KC Concepcion ready for marriage, overcomes fear of commitment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
KC Concepcion ready for marriage, overcomes fear of commitment


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Singer-actress KC Concepcion revealed that she’s ready to get married. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kisses Delavin: Born survivor!
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kisses Delavin: Born survivor!


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Masbate's representative to this year's Miss Universe Philippines quest, Kirsten Danielle Delavin, is a body of wonder! 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The day LJ Reyes decided to break her silence
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The day LJ Reyes decided to break her silence


                              

                                                                  By Boy Abunda |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
When asked if she tried to save her relationship with Paolo Contis, LJ said: ‘I did that for the past several months....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gladys and Christopher&rsquo;s catering business adapts to the new normal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gladys and Christopher’s catering business adapts to the new normal


                              

                                                                  By Pat-P Daza |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Last week, I attended a pocket meeting where our gracious host had food catered for the occasion. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TMZ reporter: Heart Evangelista 'most famous person in the Philippines'                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TMZ reporter: Heart Evangelista 'most famous person in the Philippines'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista got cornered by popular Hollywood online tabloid TMZ as she reacted on rumors that she will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'Blue's Clues' ex-host Steve explains 'abrupt' exit, sends '90s kids sobbing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Blue's Clues' ex-host Steve explains 'abrupt' exit, sends '90s kids sobbing


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 13 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Former “Blue’s Clues” host Steve Burns explained his “abrupt” exit from the show for a special...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Side A original members to reunite anew for virtual show
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Side A original members to reunite anew for virtual show


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following the success of their virtual reunion concert early this year, the original members of the Side A band are coming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Click, Like, Share Season 2 stars speak out about &lsquo;cancel culture&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Click, Like, Share Season 2 stars speak out about ‘cancel culture’


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Click, Like, Share Season 2 stars oppose cancel culture because it’s “toxic” and “unhealthy”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Christmas in our Hearts is upon us
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The Christmas in our Hearts is upon us


                              

                                                                  By Baby A. Gil |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The song is old. It has been around for over two decades. Of course, since it is a Christmas song, it is expected to resurface...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DonBelle leads prayer for National Teachers' Month
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DonBelle leads prayer for National Teachers' Month


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano or DonBelle paid tribute to their teachers by leading a prayer for them in celebration...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with