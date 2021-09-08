Joshua Garcia goes on beach trip with KathNiel, rumored girlfriend Ria Atayde

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed that on-screen partners Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, together with their friends, saved him from loneliness.

In his Instagram account, Joshua posted photos of them at their recent beach trip.

“These beautiful people saved me from drowning in loneliness,” Joshua wrote.

He advised his followers to surround themselves with friends with positive energies.

“Surround yourselves with positive energies during these times, my friends, because there are days in our lives that we all need to swim on our own. I am missing the sun and the gang,” he added.

Apart from KathNiel, Joshua’s newfound friends include rumored girlfriend Ria Atayde, sweethearts Sofia Andres and Daniel Miranda, and Patrick Sugui and Aeriel Garcia.

“Same. I feel you. Def looking forward to more memories and moments with all of you!” Ria commented.

“Can’t wait for the next one!” Kathryn added.