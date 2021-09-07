




































































 




   

   









Giselle Sanchez believes Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes can still fix family
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 7, 2021 | 3:02pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Giselle Sanchez believes Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes can still fix family
In this November 25, 2018 file photo, Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes proudly display the card announcing the name of their first child during a baby shower hosted by Japanese brand Aprica. Summer Ayanna was born on January 4. 
MANILA, Philippines — Actress and columnist Giselle Sanchez believed that there’s still a chance for Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes to save their relationship. 



In her Manila Bulletin column published last Sunday, Giselle penned an open letter to Paolo and LJ. 



“To be honest, I still believe that there is hope to save the six-year relationship of Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes. Paolo is the key,” Giselle said. 



She also said that she saw Paolo grew up to be a good boy, so she asked the actor to keep his family. 



“Paolo, if you are reading this, please listen to your Ate Giselle. We have worked together ever since you were a kid. I saw you grow up from ‘Ang TV' to ‘Okatokat.’ I saw you grow to be a good boy to a good father and husband. Please don’t throw this family away who love you dearly,” she said. 



Giselle also said that she admired LJ for her strength and commitment to the relationship. 



“I really admire LJ for her strength and for her zeal to be committed to the relationship. In relationships, there may be times that you may have a good reason to get out. They did things to hurt you, and they let you down,” she said. 



RELATED: 'Kailangan ko ilayo 'yung mga bata': LJ Reyes reveals reasons behind split with Paolo Contis



Paolo Contis spotted with a girl in Manaoag


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

