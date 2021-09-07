KC Concepcion ready for marriage, overcomes fear of commitment

She put up a jewelry business called Avec Moi (French for ‘with me’). ‘I got the inspiration from my Lola Mita,’ says KC Concepcion, referring to her late maternal grandmother Elaine Gamboa-Cuneta.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress KC Concepcion revealed that she’s ready to get married.

KC said she will get married for the right person.

"I think so," KC told Philippine Entertainment Portal in an interview.

"Of course, it still depends on the person. It’s still a process naman to get to know a person. Hindi naman dahil ready ka to settle down, anyone that comes, siya na. Pero, of course, I think now, with all my wonderful insights, with all of my wonderful wisdom, parang feeling ko ready na ako,” she added.

KC admitted that she was afraid of getting married back then.

“Parang I grew up na takot sa marriage. Takot minsan sa lalaki, ganoon. Parang feeling ko, bago nila ako iwanan, iwan ko muna sila. Ako na mauuna," KC said.

She, however, said that the pandemic changed her mind on getting married.

"It’s like, and it wasn’t until the lockdown, the global pandemic that I really always say, 'Wow, now I know the value of having a partner. Now I know the value of having a good partner, a boyfriend, or in the future, a husband.' In a situation like this, if you don’t live with your family anymore, it would be nice to have an equal be with you at home — somebody to lean on," she said.

KC said she’s afraid to get married back then because her parents got separated.

“Maybe because my parents split up. Maybe because my parents have remarried. Maybe because I was just so focused on my career. I’m just the self-actualizing person that always wants to be better and I always grew up feeling less. I don’t even know why," she said.

"I grew up feeling, like, I wasn’t good enough. I don’t even know why. So it’s, like, in my whole 20s and my early 30s, it’s like, ‘Am I good enough yet? Am I enough yet?’ And then you realize, you are enough. More than enough," she added.

Last year, KC opened up about having a happy love life in an interview with Toni Gonzaga.

KC is romantically linked to international music star and "The Voice Philippines" coach Apl.de.ap. She, however, has remained silent on the issue.