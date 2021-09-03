Jose Mari Chan opens TikTok account in time for Christmas season

MANILA, Philippines — "Hi guys! I'm doing my TikTok now!"

That's how Christmas and love songs icon Jose Mari Chan greeted his fans on his first TikTok video as he opened a TikTok account on September 1, in time for the start of -Ber months in the Philippines.

Chan also stars in a popular TikTok challenge as new brand ambassador for personal care brand Hygienix. According to the brand's statement, the singer-songwriter has been true Hygienix user even before the pandemic began, and he has always made sure that he carries in his pocket a small bottle of alcohol and that his household’s weekly grocery run includes soap and alcohol.

Jose Mari believes that frequent sanitizing is a must so we can effectively fight off germs. But he is also quick to add that using essentials like alcohol and soap shouldn’t come at a high cost like leaving our skin dry. Infused with Vitamin E and AGENEN, the brand boasts of a Moisture Balancing Formula that helps strengthen the skin’s natural barrier to prevent moisture loss – an effective way to keep skin moisturized even after disinfecting multiple times a day.



TikTok donates to PGH

Popular video-sharing platform TikTok Philippines extended help to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) by donating a COVID-19 ward. It is one of the major benefactors of the said project along with the Bureau of Fire Protection, St. Luke’s Medical Center and Zuellig Family Foundation.

The platform known for its viral videos said that the ward will be able to help more COVID-19 patients who are in urgent need of treatment. PGH is the country's biggest COVID-19 referral facility.

In an email to Philstar.com, TikTok Philippines said that the new ward called Bayanihan Isolation Unit was built in one of the hospital's parking lots. The ward is a 631-square-meter facility with 42 beds and 10 Intensive Care Units. It was inaugurated last month.

PGH spokesperson Dr. Jonas del Rosario said in an interview that the state-of-the-art facility is equipped with independent oxygen ports, negative pressure room, and a HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filter.

"COVID-19 is giving all of us a new perspective, and in the face of this unprecedented crisis, we hope to encourage people to uplift one another, care for each other, or simply lend a helping hand. This truly represents the spirit of TikTok - bringing joy and inspiration to our community. Through this effort, we’re committed to magnifying our community efforts and translating them into concrete relief for the vulnerable," said Kristoffer Rada, TikTok Philippines Head for Public Policy.

In April last year, TikTok pledged to donate US$1 million to the Philippine General Hospital Medical Foundation Inc. (PGHMFI). The foundation is a non-profit organization and a major partner of PGH.

The said donation was for securing personal protective gear and equipment supplies and relief to PGH frontliners.