Entertainment
                        
Mahal dies at 44
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 31, 2021 | 8:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Mahal dies at 44
Comedian Mahal
Screengrab from Mahal YouTube channel
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Noemi Tesorero, popularly known as Mahal, died due to a yet undisclosed cause. She was 44. 



In her sister’s Facebook account, Irene Tesorero shared the sad news. 



“Ang aming kapatid na si Mahal ay pumanaw na. Wala pa schedule sa kanyang burol due to COVID restriction,” Irene wrote. 



Actor Jerald Napoles also paid tribute to Mahal on Twitter.



“Rest In Peace Noeme ‘Mahal’ Tesorero,” Jerald wrote on Twitter. 



Social media users also poured their condolences to the actress. 



Recently, Mahal, together with her rumored boyfriend Mygz Molino, went to visit her former love team partner Mura in Guinubatan, Albay.



Mahal was last seen on the romantic comedy “Owe My Love” in GMA-7. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

