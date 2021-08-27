Kristen Stewart predicted to win Oscars Best Actress for playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

MANILA, Philippines — Film critics predicted Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart might be the next to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards for playing Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

Film critic Scott Menzel, on Twitter, said a five-minute clip from the film gave him confidence that the "Twilight" star will get an Oscar nomination.

"I just saw the teaser trailer for #Spencer & a 5 minute clip from the film. Based on the footage, it looks like Kristen Stewart will be getting an Oscar nomination for her performance as Diana. I’m feeling very confident that this is going to be #KristenStewart’s big moment," he said.

Likewise, Jason Guerrasio, in an Insider article, noted that Stewart "looks to give an Oscar-worthy performance" since "her English accent is perfect."

"Spencer" is an upcoming biographical drama about the beloved royal who was killed in a car crash.

Set in 1991, the movie directed by Pablo Larrain takes place over the Christmas holiday as Diana grapples with her decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles.

The movie is scheduled to be released in competition at the Venice Film Festival next month. It is set to be shown in theaters abroad on November 5.