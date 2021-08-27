




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
'Click, Like, Share' cast cancels cancel culture
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 27, 2021 | 5:21pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
'Click, Like, Share' cast cancels cancel culture
The cast of 'Click, Like, Share' 
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The cast of “Click, Like, Share” discouraged cancel culture on social media. 



During the virtual media conference for the series yesterday, Tony Labrusca, Janella Salvador, Maymay Entrata, Jerome Ponce and Barbie Imperial said that they do not like cancel culture because they believed people who made mistakes have the chance to correct themselves. 



“Ako personally, hindi ako naniniwala na healthy at all ang cancel culture. Kahit ako, we are all human e. Even if I see somebody in showbiz who might be acting a little problematic, it's not in my position to be cancelling this person,” Labrusca said. 



“The idea of cancel culture for me, with my core values, is so toxic based on hate. I don't support that movement. I don't think it's appropriate,” he added. 



Janella said believed that it is okay to call out a person if they did something wrong but not cancel them.



“Kung meron mang masamang nagawa 'yung isang tao, pwede naman i-call out 'yung tao, pwede naman i-correct. Huwag naman i-cancel kasi lahat tayo pwede magbago,” she said. 



“Nalulungkot lang ako kapag may nakita silang mali agad naka-cancel na sila,” Maymay added. 



“Lahat tayo may pinagdadaanan. Lahat tayo may pagkakataong magbago. Kailangan aware lang tayo sa pagkakamali,” she continued. 



Barbie also said that it is okay to talk to the person if the person did something wrong to help the person to change for the better. 



“Parang ang lungkot ng mundo na marami kayong tao na tina-try n'yong hilain pababa 'yung isang personalidad. Pwede naman iparating sa tao na dapat magbago siya na hindi siya hinihila sobra pababa,” she said. 



“Sa akin, ang natutunan ko kasi sa industriya, mali man siya o tama, tahimik ka na lang. Nasa sa iyo na 'yun. Ang pagiging tahimik ng isang tao ay nakilala mo na siya o nakikilala mo palang siya,” Jerome added. 



Tony, Janella, Maymay, Jerome and Barbie will star in different episodes of “Click, Like, Share,” which will be aired on iWantTFC starting this September.



RELATED: Maymay Entrata happy for Kisses Delavin's Miss Universe Philippines bid; denies she will join, too


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BARBIE IMPERIAL
                                                      JEROME PONCE AND JANELLA SALVADOR
                                                      MAYMAY ENTRATA
                                                      TONY LABRUSCA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis revealed that he learned a lot from his character in the Netflix movie “A Faraway Land”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Carmina Villaroel breaks silence over her twins' relationship with Darren Espanto, Kyline Alcantara
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Carmina Villaroel breaks silence over her twins' relationship with Darren Espanto, Kyline Alcantara


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
TV host-actress Carmina Villaroel reacted on rumors to her twins Cassy and Mavy romantically linked to Darren Espanto and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janus del Prado spills more tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janus del Prado spills more tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Janus del Prado revealed that he defended G to her friend Bea Alonzo back then on the issue between G and P on the shooting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Gonzaga thanks cellphone snatcher's wife


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress and vlogger Alex Gonzaga thanked the police after helping her recover her cellphone which got snatched in Edsa on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Actress Nadine Lustre spent some of her pandemic time on the beach of Siargao with rumored new boyfriend Christopher Bar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'I may not be the first...': What Sharifa Akeel told Toto Mangudadatu at their wedding
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'I may not be the first...': What Sharifa Akeel told Toto Mangudadatu at their wedding


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
It took a quarter of a century, after Michelle Aldana won the Miss Asia Pacific International title in 1994, before the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Baby in Nirvana album, now 30, suing band for alleged sexual exploitation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Baby in Nirvana album, now 30, suing band for alleged sexual exploitation


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US man who featured as a baby on the cover of Nirvana's "Nevermind" album, one of the most famous album covers of all...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kristen Stewart predicted to win Oscars Best Actress for playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kristen Stewart predicted to win Oscars Best Actress for playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Film critics predicted Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart might be the next to win Best Actress at the Academy Awards for playing...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Fate wanted us to be together': Beauty queen Sharifa Akeel on marrying Toto Mangudadatu
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Fate wanted us to be together': Beauty queen Sharifa Akeel on marrying Toto Mangudadatu


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Beauty queen Sharifa Akeel believed that fate wanted her and Maguindanao Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu to be...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi plays British blues diva in The Chelsea Cowboy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lovi plays British blues diva in The Chelsea Cowboy


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lovi Poe has snagged the role of the legendary blues singer Dana Gillespie in the international film project The Chelsea Cowboy,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with