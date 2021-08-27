'Click, Like, Share' cast cancels cancel culture

MANILA, Philippines — The cast of “Click, Like, Share” discouraged cancel culture on social media.

During the virtual media conference for the series yesterday, Tony Labrusca, Janella Salvador, Maymay Entrata, Jerome Ponce and Barbie Imperial said that they do not like cancel culture because they believed people who made mistakes have the chance to correct themselves.

“Ako personally, hindi ako naniniwala na healthy at all ang cancel culture. Kahit ako, we are all human e. Even if I see somebody in showbiz who might be acting a little problematic, it's not in my position to be cancelling this person,” Labrusca said.

“The idea of cancel culture for me, with my core values, is so toxic based on hate. I don't support that movement. I don't think it's appropriate,” he added.

Janella said believed that it is okay to call out a person if they did something wrong but not cancel them.

“Kung meron mang masamang nagawa 'yung isang tao, pwede naman i-call out 'yung tao, pwede naman i-correct. Huwag naman i-cancel kasi lahat tayo pwede magbago,” she said.

“Nalulungkot lang ako kapag may nakita silang mali agad naka-cancel na sila,” Maymay added.

“Lahat tayo may pinagdadaanan. Lahat tayo may pagkakataong magbago. Kailangan aware lang tayo sa pagkakamali,” she continued.

Barbie also said that it is okay to talk to the person if the person did something wrong to help the person to change for the better.

“Parang ang lungkot ng mundo na marami kayong tao na tina-try n'yong hilain pababa 'yung isang personalidad. Pwede naman iparating sa tao na dapat magbago siya na hindi siya hinihila sobra pababa,” she said.

“Sa akin, ang natutunan ko kasi sa industriya, mali man siya o tama, tahimik ka na lang. Nasa sa iyo na 'yun. Ang pagiging tahimik ng isang tao ay nakilala mo na siya o nakikilala mo palang siya,” Jerome added.

Tony, Janella, Maymay, Jerome and Barbie will star in different episodes of “Click, Like, Share,” which will be aired on iWantTFC starting this September.

RELATED: Maymay Entrata happy for Kisses Delavin's Miss Universe Philippines bid; denies she will join, too