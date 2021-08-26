Maymay Entrata happy for Kisses Delavin's Miss Universe Philippines bid; denies she will join, too

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata expressed her support to her friend Kisses Delavin on her journey to the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 crown.

During her virtual press conference for her series “Click Like Share” earlier today, Maymay said she was shocked upon learning that Kisses joined the prestigious pageant, but she’s happy for her.

“Sobrang nagulat ako at the same time masaya para sa kanya kasi since ‘PBB’ sobrang gustong-gusto niya na talagang maging beauty queen at ‘yon ang pangarap niya talaga,” Maymay shared.

“Sobrang passionate niya din po talaga sa pagiging beauty queen. Kahit noong nag-artista na kami, panay kwento pa rin siya sa dream niya na pagiging beauty queen,” she added.

Although Maymay and Kisses are no longer in touch, Maymay said she will still actively support her co-housemate in “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

“Matagal na kaming hindi nag-usap, siguro last time na minessage ko siya ay 'yung birthday pa niya. Hindi na rin siya masyadong active sa social media kaya wala kaming masyadong communication,” Maymay said.

“Masaya ko para sa kanya. Anytime na gusto niyang kausapin ako, nandito lang ako para suportahan siya,” she added.

When asked what her message to Kisses is, Maymay said she will pray for her friend to become successful in the pageant world.

“Pinagpe-pray ko na sana maging successful ka at maging satisfied ka sa dream mo na 'yan. Sana maabot mo 'yung dream mo na maging beauty queen. Pero kahit anong mangyari, lagi mo lang tatandaan na 'pag may nababasa ka nanamang hindi okay, sana hindi mo hayaang magpaapekto sa mga sinasabi nila kasi mas kilala mo ang sarili mo,” she said.

She, however, denied rumors that she will be the next celebrity to join the pageant.

“Wala 'kong balak. Unang-una kulang po talaga eh,” she said.

Janella Salvador, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Jerome Ponce and Maymay face the catastrophic consequences of their cruel behavior on social media in the second season of the digital anthology series “Click, Like, Share.”

The four new episodes will stream starting September 3 on iWantTFC every Friday at 8 p.m., two days before they air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

In the first episode called “Lurker,” hardworking waitress Beng (Maymay) will suffer the dangers of oversharing on social media. After a rich online influencer named Trish (Michelle Vito) embarrasses her at work, Beng seeks revenge by lurking on Trish’s social media accounts in an evil attempt to ruin her life.

In “Altered,” Homer (Tony) is a tech-savvy guy who ruins the reputation of popular personalities for a living. With his expertise in manipulating photos, Homer successfully completes a high-profile job order but gets entangled in a web of lies and conspiracy as his name gets dragged into the murder of a wealthy businessman.

A friendship is ruined by a dating app in the second episode called “Found.” Here, Jenna (Barbie) helps her transgender best friend Kris (Lance Reblando) score a date with the dashing Vince (Jerome). Jenna, however, also begins to fall in love with Vince, leaving her to choose between her best friend or her newfound romance.

The fourth episode called “Barter” stars Janella as Janice, who became the sole provider of her younger sister after the death of their mother. To make ends meet, Janice resorts to selling defective appliances online, which will lead to the accidental death of a customer and a series of hauntings that will ruin her life forever.

The new episodes of “Click, Like, Share” also star Mutya Orquia, Louise Abuel, Sherry Lara, Franco Daza, Paolo Gumabao, Kate Alejandrino, Malou Crisologo, and Renz Aguilar.

The series is directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and produced by iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Entertainment in association with Dreamscape Entertainment and Kreativ Den.

All episodes of the first season of “Click, Like, Share,” starring Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin, and Andrea Brillantes, are also streaming for free in the Philippines on iWantTFC.