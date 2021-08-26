




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Maymay Entrata happy for Kisses Delavin's Miss Universe Philippines bid; denies she will join, too
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 26, 2021 | 4:48pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Maymay Entrata happy for Kisses Delavin's Miss Universe Philippines bid; denies she will join, too
Maymay Entrata (left) and Kisses Delavin
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maymay Entrata expressed her support to her friend Kisses Delavin on her journey to the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 crown.



During her virtual press conference for her series “Click Like Share” earlier today, Maymay said she was shocked upon learning that Kisses joined the prestigious pageant, but she’s happy for her. 



“Sobrang nagulat ako at the same time masaya para sa kanya kasi since ‘PBB’ sobrang gustong-gusto niya na talagang maging beauty queen at ‘yon ang pangarap niya talaga,” Maymay shared.



“Sobrang passionate niya din po talaga sa pagiging beauty queen. Kahit noong nag-artista na kami, panay kwento pa rin siya sa dream niya na pagiging beauty queen,” she added. 



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by MayMay Entrata (@maymay)








 



Although Maymay and Kisses are no longer in touch, Maymay said she will still actively support her co-housemate in “Pinoy Big Brother” house.  



“Matagal na kaming hindi nag-usap, siguro last time na minessage ko siya ay 'yung birthday pa niya. Hindi na rin siya masyadong active sa social media kaya wala kaming masyadong communication,” Maymay said.  



“Masaya ko para sa kanya. Anytime na gusto niyang kausapin ako, nandito lang ako para suportahan siya,” she added. 



When asked what her message to Kisses is, Maymay said she will pray for her friend to become successful in the pageant world. 



“Pinagpe-pray ko na sana maging successful ka at maging satisfied ka sa dream mo na 'yan. Sana maabot mo 'yung dream mo na maging beauty queen. Pero kahit anong mangyari, lagi mo lang tatandaan na 'pag may nababasa ka nanamang hindi okay, sana hindi mo hayaang magpaapekto sa mga sinasabi nila kasi mas kilala mo ang sarili mo,” she said. 



She, however, denied rumors that she will be the next celebrity to join the pageant.  



“Wala 'kong balak. Unang-una kulang po talaga eh,” she said.  



Janella Salvador, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Jerome Ponce and Maymay face the catastrophic consequences of their cruel behavior on social media in the second season of the digital anthology series “Click, Like, Share.”



The four new episodes will stream starting September 3 on iWantTFC every Friday at 8 p.m., two days before they air on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Sunday at 8:30 p.m.



In the first episode called “Lurker,” hardworking waitress Beng (Maymay) will suffer the dangers of oversharing on social media. After a rich online influencer named Trish (Michelle Vito) embarrasses her at work, Beng seeks revenge by lurking on Trish’s social media accounts in an evil attempt to ruin her life.



In “Altered,” Homer (Tony) is a tech-savvy guy who ruins the reputation of popular personalities for a living. With his expertise in manipulating photos, Homer successfully completes a high-profile job order but gets entangled in a web of lies and conspiracy as his name gets dragged into the murder of a wealthy businessman.



A friendship is ruined by a dating app in the second episode called “Found.” Here, Jenna (Barbie) helps her transgender best friend Kris (Lance Reblando) score a date with the dashing Vince (Jerome). Jenna, however, also begins to fall in love with Vince, leaving her to choose between her best friend or her newfound romance.



The fourth episode called “Barter” stars Janella as Janice, who became the sole provider of her younger sister after the death of their mother. To make ends meet, Janice resorts to selling defective appliances online, which will lead to the accidental death of a customer and a series of hauntings that will ruin her life forever.



The new episodes of “Click, Like, Share” also star Mutya Orquia, Louise Abuel, Sherry Lara, Franco Daza, Paolo Gumabao, Kate Alejandrino, Malou Crisologo, and Renz Aguilar.



The series is directed by Emmanuel Q. Palo and produced by iWantTFC and ABS-CBN Entertainment in association with Dreamscape Entertainment and Kreativ Den.



All episodes of the first season of “Click, Like, Share,” starring Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin, and Andrea Brillantes, are also streaming for free in the Philippines on iWantTFC.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      KISSES DELAVIN
                                                      MAYMAY ENTRATA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadine Lustre spotted with rumored new boyfriend in Siargao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Nadine Lustre spent some of her pandemic time on the beach of Siargao with rumored new boyfriend Christopher Bar...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paolo Contis shares lessons learned he can apply to 'next partner' or 'next life'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actor Paolo Contis revealed that he learned a lot from his character in the Netflix movie “A Faraway Land”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis confirmed that Kapuso celebrities Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes broke up. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maureen Wroblewitz wins Miss Universe Philippines casting video challenge, Top 50 announced
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maureen Wroblewitz wins Miss Universe Philippines casting video challenge, Top 50 announced


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
"Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan finally gained supremacy after topping the leaderboard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cagayan scientist ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cagayan scientist ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Cagayan Province's representative Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion is no longer part of the ongoing Miss Universe Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: New exhibit gives peek of life on Mars


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
The interactive exhibits and play areas aim to engage the imagination and curiosity of toddlers and young kids.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Boyce Avenue, Moira live at the Big Dome


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
One of the biggest independent bands in the world – Boyce Avenue, are coming to Manila for a concert on June 1 at the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am composer nominated at Tony Awards 2018


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-American composer Robert Lopez and wife Kristen Anderson-Lopez were nominated for Best Original Score at the 72nd...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
LIST: 7 Labor Day heroes that inspire


                              

                                                                  By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo |
                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
In honor of Labor Day, check out the following ordinary individuals who have accomplished extraordinary feats in roads less...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in &lsquo;Deadpool 2&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am stunt coordinator on working with Ryan Reynolds in ‘Deadpool 2’


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
A Filipino-American martial artist, who also serves as stunt coordinator in “Deadpool 2,” said that the movie...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Avengers: Infinity War' now 'all-time biggest grossing movie' in the Philippines


                              

                                 Over a year ago                              


                                                            
Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” claims to continue to make history at the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with