




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
Pinoy series 'On The Job' streams on HBO Go; to compete at 78th Venice Film Festival
                        

                           
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 25, 2021 | 1:42pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pinoy series 'On The Job' streams on HBO Go; to compete at 78th Venice Film Festival
"On The Job" is a six-part series with the first two comprising the 2013 film that was screened at that year's Cannes Film Festival while the remaining four episodes will be screened as one of the main competition and the only Philippine entry at the Director's Fortnight at the 78th Venice Film Festival from September 1 to 12.
HBO Asia / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Four years since production for the sequel started, "On The Job: The Missing 8" finally screens on HBO Go starting September 12.



"On The Job" is a six-part series with the first two comprising the 2013 film that was screened at that year's Cannes Film Festival while the remaining four episodes will be screened as one of the main competition and the only Philippine entry at the Director's Fortnight at the 78th Venice Film Festival from September 1 to 12.



With story and direction by the husband-and-wife tandem of Michiko Yamamoto and Erik Matti, "On The Job" continues to tell the story of crime syndicates, specifically gun-for-hires, from inside the prison run by corrupt politicians.



It started with the stories of seasoned hitman Tatang (Joel Torre) and his protege Daniel (Gerald Anderson) who are caught in a web of machinations among unscrupulous characters. It also features the story of cop Francis Coronel, Jr. (Piolo Pascual) who uncovers the ugly web of conspiracy that threatens his relationship with his wife Nicky (Shaina Magdayao).  



 






 



The series further fleshes out their stories including the one of the straight-laced cop Joaquin Acosta (Joey Marquez) with the introduction of another hitman Roman Rubio (Dennis Trillo) and a set of new characters that put the spotlight on the rampant spread of fake news.



Christopher de Leon plays La Paz publisher Arnel Pangan while John Arcilla plays seasoned journalist Sisoy Salas who is a staunch defender of the government. Sisoy is constantly at odds with fellow journalist Weng (Lotlot de Leon).  



"We brought back several plotlines that I've written into the original script that slowed down the main plot when it was just a movie. Now that it's a series, we can now explore as many plotlines as we can so we were now able to close the Gerald relationship story with Dawn Balagot (who played Daniel's ex-girlfried). We've also brought back the father-son angle of Joey Marquez (Joaquin) and JM de Guzman. We even was able to push the father issue and political ambition of Piolo (Francis) with the additional scenes I've uncovered in the old material," wrote Matti on his July 28 Facebook post.  



He added how he was in awe at the amount of material he uncovered while making the series.



"I was surprised to feel when I saw the footage again. Their ages never changed. Same look. Same clothes. But we see more of their lives. Like they were stuck in a time capsule and we just picked new moments in their lives that we wanted to see. And there, we see it again. A little more fleshed out, a little more human," the director shared.



The series also stars Leo Martinez as the ambitious former military man Gen. Rene Pacheco who runs the gun-for-hire scheme; Dante Rivero as the calculating mayor of La Paz; Pedring Eusebio and Andrea Brillantes as Diane, Sisoy's Internet savvy daughter.



A new episode premieres every subsequent Saturday on HBO GO. — Video from HBO Asia via YouTube


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ERIK MATTI
                                                      OTJ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yassi Pressman reacts to Julia Montes' entry in 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yassi Pressman reacts to Julia Montes' entry in 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actress Yassi Pressman said that casting Julia Montes as the latest addition in the long-running show "Ang Probinsyano" is...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lolit Solis confirms Paolo Contis, LJ Reyes breakup


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis confirmed that Kapuso celebrities Paolo Contis and LJ Reyes broke up. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Celebrity couple who deleted YouTube channel under BIR probe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Celebrity couple who deleted YouTube channel under BIR probe


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) announced on PTV-4 today that they will still run after a YouTube vlogging couple...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Maureen Wroblewitz wins Miss Universe Philippines casting video challenge, Top 50 announced
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Maureen Wroblewitz wins Miss Universe Philippines casting video challenge, Top 50 announced


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Asia's Next Top Model" winner Maureen Christa Wroblewitz of Pangasinan finally gained supremacy after topping the leaderboard...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 John Estrada returns to ABS-CBN, joins 'Ang Probinsyano'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
John Estrada returns to ABS-CBN, joins 'Ang Probinsyano'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
"Ang Probinsyano" introduces two more characters in its sixth year of telling the adventures of Cardo Dalisay, the cop who...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Lovi Poe to star in Hollywood film executive produced by Idris Elba
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lovi Poe to star in Hollywood film executive produced by Idris Elba


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso actress Lovi Poe is set to star in the Hollywood film "The Chelsea Cowboy." 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cagayan scientist ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid due to COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cagayan scientist ends Miss Universe Philippines 2021 bid due to COVID-19


                              

                                                                  By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cagayan Province's representative Gianne Krysse Tecson Asuncion is no longer part of the ongoing Miss Universe Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Three short films win &lsquo;big&rsquo; in the 2021 Cinemalaya filmfest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Three short films win ‘big’ in the 2021 Cinemalaya filmfest


                              

                                                                  By Jerry Donato |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three short films emerged victorious at the recent awards program of 2021 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festiva...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Juans&rsquo; hugot songs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The Juans’ hugot songs


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Juans on hugot songs: I think everyone has regrets because from there you will learn. We can’t write these kinds...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Janus del Prado vows to spill tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P' on set of 'MPY'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Janus del Prado vows to spill tea on 'miracle' between 'G,' 'P' on set of 'MPY'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actor Janus del Prado vowed to spill more tea if “paid trolls” will continue to attack him on social media.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with