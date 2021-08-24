




































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
John Estrada returns to ABS-CBN, joins 'Ang Probinsyano'
                        

                           
Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 24, 2021 | 11:38am

                           

                        

                                                                        
John Estrada returns to ABS-CBN, joins 'Ang Probinsyano'
John's participation is confirmed via the photos released on social media where he is shown taping with the show's lead star and director, Coco Martin.
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — "Ang Probinsyano" introduces two more characters in its sixth year of telling the adventures of Cardo Dalisay, the cop who escaped death like a cat with nine lives.



Apart from Julia Montes, John Estrada will join the cast of ABS-CBN's longest-running TV show this week.



John's participation is confirmed via the photos released on social media where he is shown taping with the show's lead star and director, Coco Martin. It's unclear who he will be playing. The show will serve as his comeback to ABS-CBN, where he started his career as one of the regular casts of the '90s sitcom "Palibhasa Lalake."



Related: Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue



Coco's rumored lady love Julia, on the other hand, is going to portray Mara. Showrunners tease that Coco's Dalisay will meet Mara while he and Task Force Agila again try to escape from their enemies.



The escape and the big reveal of Capt. Lia Mante (Jane de Leon) that it was her fiance Albert (Geoff Eigenmann) who shot dead Cardo's wife Alyanna (Yassi Pressman) set streaming records for the show.



Related: Yassi Pressman reacts to Julia Montes' entry in 'Ang Probinsyano'



Last Friday's episode is said to be the highest for a streamed show that raked in 162,831 live concurrent viewers on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel.



Jane left the show on a high note, with some fans growing attached to Lia and Cardo's love-hate relationship. She is going to start shooting next month for ABS-CBN's take on the well-loved Filipino superhero, "Darna."



RELATED: Jane de Leon bids farewell to 'Ang Probinsyano' in a record-breaking episode


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

