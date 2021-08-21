




































































 




   







   















Entertainment
                        
Jane de Leon bids farewell to 'Ang Probinsyano' in a record-breaking episode
                        

                           
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 21, 2021 | 4:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Jane de Leon bids farewell to 'Ang Probinsyano' in a record-breaking episode
From left: Jane De Leon and Coco Martin in 'Ang Probinsyano'
ABS-CBN / Released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon bid farewell to the country's longest-running teleserye "Ang Probinsyano" by writing on her social media account. 



In a lengthy Instagram post, Jane thanked God and her Dreamscape family for giving her the opportunity to star in the series. 





"Nagpapasalamat po ako unang-una kay Lord, sa Dreamscape Family, ABS-CBN Management and Bosses for giving me the opportunity na mapabilang sa Primetime Seryeng FPJ Ang Probinsyano. Sa buong cast and Production, Lalong-lalo na kay Direk Coco Martin for being so supportive sa pag-alalay sa bawat eksenang gagawin ko," Jane said. 



Jane said she learned a lot for being part of the show as she is set to star in her own teleserye "Darna."









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by J A N E (@imjanedeleon)








"It was an honor and privilege for me to be casted and be part of the show. Thank you for the warm welcome. Sobrang dami ko pong natutunan at sa mga eksenang dito ko lang po nagawa. It was worth the experience," she said. 



Jane also said that she will miss the cast of the show. 



"Yung magandang samahan at kwentuhan, tawanan, pangaral at gabay na ibinigay sakin lalong lalo na kina Tito @mdemesa24, Tito @joeltorre, Tito Jaime, Miss @imangelaquino, Tita @cristinagonzalezromualdez, Kuya @thextianvazquez, Kuya @johnprats at Direk @cocomartin_ph ay di po matatawaran at siguradong mamimiss ko," she said.  



"Syempre po, sa aking Team Jane mahal ko kayo! At sa lahat na walang sawang nanuod sumubaybay sa FPJ-AP gabi gabi at kay Capt. Lia Mante, MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO SA INYONG SUPORTA. Hanggang sa muli! THIS IS CAPT. LIA MANTE - SIGNING OFF," she added. 



"Ang Probinsyano" reached a new all-time high viewership on Kapamilya Online Live on Friday as Jane exit on the series. 



In the episode, Jane and Coco parted ways after accomplishing their mission. 



Jane is set to begin the "Darna" taping. She will be replaced by Coco's rumored girlfriend Julia Montes on the longest-running series. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

