Derek Ramsay ends friendship with John Estrada over Ellen Adarna issue

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Derek Ramsey ended his friendship with John Estrada.

In his new interview with talent manager and actor Ogie Diaz, Derek said John is not his enemy but is also no longer his friend.

"Hindi ko siya kaaway. Hindi ko siya kaibigan. He's no longer a friend of mine. I just don't want to associate myself with John,” Derek declared.

"Magsisinungaling ako kung walang kinalaman 'yung nangyari kay Ellen, pero 'yon 'yung icing on the cake. 'Yun ang nag-push sa akin na enough is enough," he added.

Derek said Ellen experienced lots of hardships on the set of her “John En Ellen” sitcom with John.

"Naramdaman niya 'yung galit ko. I think na-understand naman ni John kung saan ako nanggaling... Marami nangyari kay Ellen sa show na iyan. But, ibigay ko kay John. He was apologetic sa mga bagay na nangyari. Pero, there were certain things na 'di ko na puwede tanggapin,” he said.

"For me, you go on with your life, I'll go on with my life. I wish you well, Bro," he added.

It can be recalled that Derek and Ellen met through John earlier this year. — Video from Ogie Diaz via YouTube

