Philippines' Dindi Pajares continues to ace in Miss Supranational 2021 challenges
                           Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - August 17, 2021 - 6:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — After her 9 p.m. closed-door panel interview last night, Miss Supranational Philippines 2021 Dindi Pajares is super excited for the final show this coming weekend, August 21 (early morning of August 22 in the Philippines).



Dindi's excitement stems from her good showing in the pageant's pre-pageant challenges, as well as a memorable first impression at the sashing ceremony.



She equally stood out in her official photo shoot wearing Pablo Mendez's fabulous "Palay" gown.



After placing in the Supra Influencer Challenge 2 Top 15, Dindi went on to be part of the Top 10 in the Supra Influencer Challenge Part 3. She shared the leaderboard with Linda Sibrian (El Salvador), Aavriti Choudhary (India), Phidelia Mutunga (Kenya), Shailey Micallef (Malta), Chanique Rabe (Namibia), Swelia da Silva Antonio (Netherlands), Karla Guilfu Acevedo (Puerto Rico), Thato Mosehle (South Africa) and Valentina Sanchez Trivella (Venezuela).



 










 



In the contestants' Supra Chat with Ann challenge, Dindi, who was part of Group 7 with Ghana, Romania, Namibia, Sweden, Thailand, England, and Rwanda, garnered the highest rating of 36.4% for her group.



The standouts in the other groups are Venezuela (Group 1 - 24.9%), Peru (Group 2 - 28.7%), Kenya (Group 3 - 59.8%), Indonesia (Group 4 - 71.6%), France (Group 5 - 36%), and South Africa (Group 6 - 38%).



The top contenders from groups 1 to 4 will fight it out for a sure spot in the semifinal round. The same goes for groups 5 to 8. The fan votes will comprise 60% of the final.score, while 40% will come from the judges.



Apart from clinching the second top spot in the Miss Elegance challenge, Dindi also made it to the Top 10 of the Fan Vote challenge. She fights it out closely with other contenders in this leaderboard that included Canada, El Salvador, Iceland, Indonesia, Kenya, Peru, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Venezuela.



The preliminary competition unfolds tomorrow night, Aug 18, at 7 p.m., Philippine time. To be hosted by reigning Miss Supranational Anntonia Porsild, with anchor/commentators Miss Supranational 2019 3rd runner-up Janick Maceta and Miss Supranational Carribean 2019 Yaliza Burgos, the prelims will be beamed live to a global audience via Miss Supranational 's YouTube channel.



The 12th Miss Supranational final show will unfold on August 21 from the city of Nowy Sacz, and will be aired on Aug 22 at 2 a.m. on CNN Philippines. The Mister Supranational 2021 coronation night, on the other hand, will happen on August 22, 10 p.m., Philippine time, and will be live streamed via KTX and Globe Upstream platforms.



RELATEDDindi Pajares in Top 15 of Supra's first challenge


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

